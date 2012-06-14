* Spain's 10-year debt passes 7 pct danger level
* European shares extend losses to fall 1.1 percent
* Euro's fall capped as investors await Greek election
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 14 Spain's 10-year bond yield
climbed to a euro-era record of 7 percent on Wednesday as the
storm surrounding Europe's debt crisis worsened, with fears over
its impact on global growth sending world shares lower.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a more mixed start on
Wall Street after weak retail sales data and the euro zone's
problems had sent shares lower on Wednesday.
"The underlying problem of deteriorating confidence in
sovereign debt in Europe is continuing to intensify," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
The rise in Spanish debt yields came as Germany, Europe's
most powerful economy, rebuffed calls from other European
leaders to help underwrite the region's debt or guarantee
deposits in euro zone banks.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, addressing parliament in Berlin,
labelled ideas such as issuing joint euro bonds or creating a
Europe-wide bank deposit guarantee scheme as "miracle
solutions", and said they were "counterproductive" and would
violate the German constitution.
The apparent tensions at heart of the euro area over how to
deal with the crisis did little to shake the single currency out
of its trading range however, with many investors sidelined by
the approach of Sunday's cliffhanger election in Greece, which
could see it leave the 17-member currency bloc.
The euro has spent the week within a range between a near
two-year low set on June 1 of $1.2288 and Monday's three-week
high of $1.2672 and was up 0.1 percent on Thursday at $1.2575.
"The euro has been relatively stable as we head into the
Greek election, and that will dictate market direction next
week. Investors do not want to take on extra risk at this
point," Hardman said.
The worries about Spain sent its 10-year government bond
yields up as much as 25 basis points to a record high of 7.02
percent, just over the 7 percent mark that drove Greece, Ireland
and Portugal to seek international bailouts.
The rise followed a three-notch downgrade in Spain's credit
rating by Moody's Investors Service late on Wednesday, which
took it to within one notch of "junk" status.
Spanish yields have risen sharply this week after euro zone
ministers agreed at the weekend on a rescue plan of up to 100
billion euros for the country's banks that has failed to
convince investors it solves Spain's financial problems.
The yields on Spanish debt later eased back to be around 19
basis points higher on the day at 6.97 percent.
ITALY IN FOCUS
Fears that Spain's problems may be repeated on an even
larger scale in Italy, Europe's third-largest economy, saw its
three-year borrowing costs spike to 5.3 percent at auction on
Thursday, the highest since December.
Italian government 10-year bond yields also
rose three basis points to 6.25 percent.
The gains came despite Germany's strong expression of
support for Prime Minister Mario Monti's reforms when he visited
Berlin on Wednesday.
"We are fast approaching the point where both Spain and
Italy may have to be removed from the market," said Gary
Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.
Europe's top shares extended their recent losses, with
concerns about Spain and Italy adding to fears the worsening
euro zone debt crisis was hurting global growth, crimping
appetite for riskier assets like equities.
"Till there is more calm around Greece and Spain, one should
just stay a bit on the sidelines and watch what will happen,"
said Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, equity markets strategist at
Deutsche Postbank, in Germany.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent, at
979.31, while the EUROSTOXX50E implied volatility index,
a crude gauge of investors' fears, was up 3 percent, having more
than doubled since mid-March when worries about Spain
resurfaced.
Data from the United States showing the recovery in the
world's largest economy was at risk from the problems in Europe
also undermined sentiment in global share markets sending the
MSCI world equity index down 0.3 percent 300.45.
Gold benefited slightly from the rising concerns
about the impact of the euro zone crisis, regaining some of its
safe-haven allure. Spot gold traded up 0.1 percent to
about $1,620 an ounce, having already gained over 1 percent this
week.
The turmoil in the euro zone, however, did not prompt the
Swiss National Bank to change its cap on the franc of 1.20 per
euro at its latest policy meeting.
The SNB did say it was ready to buy an unlimited quantity of
euros to defend the current policy, despite having to buy large
amounts of euros in the past few weeks, and was considering
other measures, widely seen as a reference to capital controls.
OPEC EYED
Oil prices meanwhile traded under $97 a barrel on Thursday
with investors and traders reluctant to add to positions ahead
of a meeting later in the day of oil producer group OPEC.
Traders are looking for any change in OPEC's output policy
given that some view the market as over-supplied, and after
prices have tumbled sharply in the last month.
Brent crude was down 19 cents to $96.94 a barrel
while U.S. crude was up 16 cents at $82.79, after
settling at its lowest level since Oct. 6 on Wednesday.