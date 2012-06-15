* MSCI world index up 0.5 pct, EU stocks up 1 pct
* Concern about Greek vote offset by G20 central bank action
* Euro hovers near 3-week high; Wall St futures up 1.3 pct
* Spanish/Italian government bond yield ease from critical
levels
By Mike Peacock and Mike Dolan
LONDON, June 15 World markets rallied on Friday
as investor fears of euro zone chaos following Sunday's Greek
election were at least partly offset by talk of a coordinated
response by the world's major central banks to any market
dislocation.
G20 officials told Reuters on Thursday that the top central
banks stood ready to stabilise financial markets by providing
liquidity if the election result causes financial upheaval.
"It tells us that central banks at least won't let markets
collapse on Monday," said Emile Cardon, economist at Rabobank in
Utrecht.
G20 leaders meet in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday as the
results of the Greek vote and market reactions emerge.
Expectations of more monetary stimulus were boosted by a
British plan to flood its economy with cash, and after economic
data in the United States rekindled talk of further easing by
the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting next week.
The Bank of Japan left its policy unchanged after a two-day
meeting but European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
signalled a euro zone rate cut was possible and said the ECB
stood ready to support the banking system as required.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.4 percent
at 303.64 points and the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of
top European shares was up 0.8 percent. European bank stocks
were up 1.65 percent.
Emerging markets, which have been hard hit by the
prospect of another European banking shock and global recession,
also outperformed the broader world indices, gaining more than
1 percent during Friday's session.
"Right now we are faced with the uncomfortable combination
of extremely oversold markets and a number of signals telling us
it is right to panic," said Robert Farago, head of asset
allocation at Schroders Private Banking.
"This leaves us poised for a rapid rebound if anything is
done to restore confidence but vulnerable to accelerating
downside if authorities remain on the sidelines."
The euro was steady at $1.2615, well above a two-year low of
$1.2280 hit on June 1, with the market nervous about the impact
of the Greek election on the future of the currency bloc.
Wall Street stock futures were 1.3 percent higher
ahead of the New York open.
IN GREEK HANDS
Victory for the anti-bailout far-left SYRIZA party on Sunday
would send tremors around the market place. Euro zone leaders
have warned Greece that no more funds would be forthcoming if
Athens reneges on agreed austerity terms pushing it towards the
currency bloc's exit door.
Illustrating the concern about the fallout from the vote,
AllianceBernstein economist Darren Williams said it could be
pivotal moment in the post-war history of European integration.
"A Greek exit, even if carefully managed, would shatter the
myth that euro-area currencies have been irrevocably fixed, and
send shockwaves through the region's financial system," he said.
More likely, however, is an inconclusive result which leads
to days of horse-trading over the formation of a government.
There is also a good chance that pro-bailout New Democracy takes
first place and claims the 50-parliamentary-seat bonus that
comes with it.
That would put it in pole position to form the next
government, an outcome that could see markets rally and take
pressure off Italian and Spanish borrowing costs.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were 15
basis points lower at 6.01 percent, with traders saying market
players were covering short positions before the weekend.
Spanish 10-year yields shed 6 basis points
lower at 6.90 percent, having nudged above 7 percent on
Thursday.
Analysts said there could well be no need for a crisis
response on Monday but Japan's Ministry of Finance said it would
act to curb upward pressure on the safe haven yen and there are
strong signs that monetary policymakers are ready to respond to
a gathering global slowdown in a more measured way.
The British government and Bank of England said on Thursday
they would flood Britain's banking system with more than 100
billion pounds, China surprised with a quarter point interest
rate cut last week and Draghi noted a series of poor euro zone
economic data of late, suggesting a rate cut could be on the
cards.
For some market strategists, an unclear election outcome may
even be a positive in the short run.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch told clients that one of the
best - if least likely - results for European stocks may be a
failure by Greece to form a pro-EU government, followed by a
substantial policy response from the ECB.
That would lead to a "policy rally led by financials and
cyclicals/commodity plays", potentially pushing the STOXX index
to as high as 280 from around 243 now.
Brent crude futures rose towards $98 per barrel,
following stock market gains. Gold prices held firm above
$1,620 an ounce in Europe as caution ahead of the Greek
elections kept buyers on the sidelines.