* Fed announcement keeps markets in check
* European share markets hold onto previous day's gains
* Euro fractionally higher, dollar steady
* U.S. stocks poised for higher open
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 20 World shares and the euro edged
higher on Wednesday, with investors waiting to see if the U.S.
Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus to counter
faltering economic growth.
Expectations have risen that the central bank will extend
its bond-buying programme, dubbed "Operation Twist", after data
pointed to weakness in the jobs market, and contagion fears from
the euro zone crisis hit business activity. (ID:nL1E8HJKSF)
After four days of gains before the conclusion of the U.S.
Fed's two-day policy meeting, U.S. stocks were also poised for a
mixed open on Wall Street but the gains have also left
investors at risk of disappointment.
"There are expectations that the Fed will at least extend
'Twist' ... that is pretty much baked in," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"So there is a risk of disappointment if the Fed does not do
anything."
The MSCI global equity index was up 0.2
percent to 311.12 for a gain of 1.8 percent this week.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.1 percent at 1,010.52 points after surging 1.6 percent
to a one-month high in the previous session.
"Operation Twist is more likely than any measures in terms
of printing new money or a further round of quantitative easing,
but with bond yields as low as they are at the long end, I don't
see that having much economic significance," said Gerard Lane,
strategist at Shore Capital.
The 30-year benchmark U.S. Treasury bond was
little changed in Europe on Wednesday, trading at a yield of
2.74 percent after starting the month at a low of 2.53 percent.
EUROPEAN PROGRESS
The pressure in sovereign debt markets was also easing on
signs that euro zone leaders were moving towards a deal on a
longer-term plan to resolve the region's nearly three-year-old
debt crisis.
Speaking at a Group of 20 summit in Mexico, they said they
aimed to launch a concrete plan to integrate the region's
banking sectors at a summit next week with a goal of finalising
a broad agreement by December.
A banking union would be a major step, long pressed for by
the United States and other nations, in breaking the cycle of
debt-laden countries bailing out their troubled banks only to
find themselves even deeper in debt.
A proposal for the euro zone's new rescue fund, due to come
into force next month, to be used to buy the debt of stricken
euro-zone countries, such as Spain and Italy, was also due to be
discussed at a meeting of euro finance ministers on Thursday.
The signs of progress in dealing with Europe's problems and
the prospect of Fed action pushed Spanish and Italian bond
yields down while safe-haven German government bond yields rose.
Spain's 10-year government bond yields were
down 11 basis points at 6.93 percent, with the equivalent
Italian debt 8 basis points lower at 5.84 percent.
A report that some hedge funds are positioning for a big
turnaround in the Bund market after yields reached record low
levels added to selling in German bonds, pushing the 10-year
yield up five basis points to 1.58 percent.
The euro rose fractionally to trade around $1.27,
adding to gains of nearly 1 percent in the previous session and
within sight of a one-month high of $1.2748 hit on Monday.
The euro also gained some support from reports that Greek
conservatives had succeeded in forming a coalition government.
It will now try to persuade foreign lenders to allow more leeway
in pushing through a deeply unpopular austerity programme.
The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies
at 81.39 before the Fed announcement and near a one-month low of
81.186 hit on Tuesday.
"The weakness in the dollar is understandable but once that
speculation is out of the way, and we know what the Fed are
going to do, concerns about the euro zone will come back to the
fore," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of
New York Mellon.
COMMODITIES EYE STIMULUS
Commodity markets were also watching for outcome of the Fed
meeting. Any stimulus could boost demand for a wide range of
materials and enhance the role of precious metals as a hedge
against inflation.
Spot gold was steady at $1,616.39 an ounce, eyeing
its 2012 high of around $1,790 set in February when the Fed said
it would keep interest rates near zero until the end of 2014.
"We think (Fed Chairman) Bernanke will talk up the Fed's
readiness to act if required and there is a chance of a policy
gesture - an extension to Operation Twist perhaps," said Nick
Trevethan, senior metals strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
Brent crude was steady at under $96 a barrel, but prices
were close to 17-month lows as investors focused on the dimming
outlook for global fuel. U.S. July crude, which expires
on Wednesday, dipped 9 cents at $83.94 per barrel.