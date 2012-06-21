* European shares down 0.5 pct as German economy slows
* Commodities fall after Fed decision, China data
* Spain's borrowing costs rise, bank report eyed
* U.S. stocks set to open lower
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 21 Rising concern about global
growth triggered falls in shares and commodities on Thursday
after data showed Chinese and European factory activity slowing
and the Federal Reserve extended its stimulus policy due to a
weakening U.S. recovery.
In Europe, preliminary manufacturing and service sector data
across the 17-nation euro area showed the downturn in the region
was becoming entrenched as falling new orders and rising
unemployment hit business confidence.
The survey data also showed that Germany's private sector
shrank in June for the second month running, with manufacturing
activity hitting a three-year low.
"It is a worryingly steep downturn we are seeing (in Europe)
and it is spreading from the periphery, which has been falling
at an increased rate, through to Germany," said Chris
Williamson, chief economist at Markit, which compiled the data.
A similar survey of private sector activity in China,
compiled by HSBC, found its factory sector had shrunk for an
eighth straight month in June on weaker demand for exports.
Economic growth in the world's most populous nation is
widely expected to have slowed for a sixth straight quarter in
April through June as the country feels the impact of the euro
area debt crisis and property controls weigh on domestic demand.
MSCI's global equity index saw a fall 0.4
percent to 309.95 points after all the data, snapping a week of
steady gains. U.S. stocks are also set to open lower
Brent crude touched an 18-month low of $91 a barrel
before recovering to around $91.62, copper dropped 1.5 percent
to $7,442 a tonne and gold fell below $1,600 an ounce.
The falls began after the Fed chose on Wednesday to extend
its bond-buying programme, dubbed "Operation Twist", rather than
implement more quantitative easing as some had hoped.
The U.S. central bank made its decision after lowering
growth and employment forecasts for the world's largest economy
in 2012 and 2013. It said it would consider more stimulus
measures if the situation worsened.
The dollar meanwhile firmed against a basket of major
currencies after the Fed's move, to be up 0.13 percent at
81.72 on its trade-weighted index, above a one-month low of
81.18 set earlier this week.
U.S. government bonds trading in Europe held steady.
EUROPE'S OUTLOOK DARKENS
However, the weak economic data in Europe, which raised
hopes the European Central Bank will soon cut interest rates,
saw the single currency drop 0.4 percent to $1.2650, down
from a high of $1.2744 on Wednesday.
"Recent declines in oil prices towards 90 euros a barrel
will only have further dampened the immediate inflation outlook.
The stage would therefore be set for a rate cut," said James
Nixon, chief European economist at Societe Generale.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European company
stocks was down 0.5 percent at 1,009.60 points after hitting its
highest closing level since May 11 on Wednesday.
Spain's financial problems were also undermining confidence
in the financial markets.
The nation's borrowing costs hit a new euro era high at a
2.2 billion euro ($2.8 billion) sale of new medium-term bonds,
when yields on the five-year debt rose to 6.07 percent, up from
4.96 percent just last month.
This contrasted with France's sale of bonds maturing in 2014
for just 0.54 percent, showing that fears Spain might have to
take a full sovereign bailout are driving investors into less
risky debt.
The Spanish auction result came just hours before Madrid is
due to release the results of an independent audit of its banks,
which could set the stage for a formal request for European
assistance to prop them up.
Euro zone finance ministers have already agreed to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros to rescue its banks but, as these
loans will only worsen the government's fiscal position, many
analysts believe the country will need a full-scale bailout.
However signs that the euro zone is slowly moving to help
Spain have eased pressure in the secondary market for its debt,
with 10-year bond yields falling 23 basis points
to 6.53 percent on Thursday after rising to close to 7.3 percent
last week.
But safe-haven German Bund prices were on the rise, after
hitting their lowest level in nearly eight weeks on Wednesday,
sending 10-year bond yields down two basis points
to 1.59 percent.
Euro area finance ministers are due to meet later in the day
when they will discuss a proposal to extend a deadline for Spain
to meet its budget deficit target and a plan to allow Europe's
new bailout fund to buy government debt.
The debt-purchasing plan, floated by Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti at this week's G20 summit, is controversial and may
not be decided until an EU leaders meeting next week.
The finance ministers are also expected to discuss the next
steps with Greece, following the formation of a coalition of
mainstream parties committed to the country's 130 billion euro
EU/IMF bailout but determined to renegotiate some of the terms.
OIL SLIDES
The combination of weaker global demand outlook and
worsening euro zone crisis had a big impact on oil markets with
Brent crude oil touching its lowest level since December 2010.
"Disappointment over the economic situation, the euro zone
crisis, high risk aversion and strong downward momentum all mean
investors are staying away from oil," said Eugen Weinberg, head
of commodities research at Commerzbank.
Brent crude oil futures for August did recover
slightly to trade around $91.70 a barrel while U.S. crude
was down 80 cents at $80.65 per barrel, after earlier hitting an
eight-month low of $79.92.
Disappointed mainly by the limited stimulus measures from
the Federal Reserve, gold buyers retreated to send the precious
metal to just below $1,600 an ounce, down around 0.4 percent.