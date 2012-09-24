NEW YORK, Sept 24 Stock markets around the world and the euro followed a broad range of other risk assets lower on Monday, as investors debated the prospects of recently announced central bank stimulus schemes amid weak economic fundamentals and the euro zone's still unresolved debt crisis.

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as weak German economic data caused investors to question the prospects for global growth.

"We've had such a strong quarter that it's difficult for us to keep moving up, especially since we're so light on economic news to trade on," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York. "We're maybe in a sideways market without a lot of action for a while."

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.90 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,541.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.54 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,454.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.12 points, or 0.63 percent, at 3,159.85.

The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the disappointing survey on German business sentiment and uncertainty over Spain and Greece undermined the single currency. The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.2899.

"German business sentiment as measured by the IFO dropped further as investors remain reticent despite the European Central Bank's 'bazooka' plan," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at Daily FX in New York.

The German data showed a srop in business sentiment for a fifth successive month in September to its lowest level since early 2010, showing even the strongest of Europe's economies is succumbing to an economic downturn despite the European Central Bank's recently announced bond-buying plan. European shares lost 0.5 percent..

U.S. debt prices rose on Monday as weak euro zone data encouraged the buying of low-risk government bonds, with the health of the struggling global economy at the heart of investors' concerns.

The yield on 10-year notes fell to 1.7215 percent from 1.755 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.