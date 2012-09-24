NEW YORK, Sept 24 Stock markets around the world
and the euro followed a broad range of other risk assets lower
on Monday, as investors debated the prospects of recently
announced central bank stimulus schemes amid weak economic
fundamentals and the euro zone's still unresolved debt crisis.
U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as weak German
economic data caused investors to question the prospects for
global growth.
"We've had such a strong quarter that it's difficult for us
to keep moving up, especially since we're so light on economic
news to trade on," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary
Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York. "We're maybe
in a sideways market without a lot of action for a while."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.90
points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,541.57. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.54 points, or 0.38 percent, at
1,454.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.12
points, or 0.63 percent, at 3,159.85.
The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday
after the disappointing survey on German business sentiment and
uncertainty over Spain and Greece undermined the single
currency. The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.2899.
"German business sentiment as measured by the IFO dropped
further as investors remain reticent despite the European
Central Bank's 'bazooka' plan," said Christopher Vecchio,
currency analyst at Daily FX in New York.
The German data showed a srop in business sentiment for a
fifth successive month in September to its lowest level since
early 2010, showing even the strongest of Europe's economies is
succumbing to an economic downturn despite the European Central
Bank's recently announced bond-buying plan. European shares
lost 0.5 percent..
U.S. debt prices rose on Monday as weak euro zone data
encouraged the buying of low-risk government bonds, with the
health of the struggling global economy at the heart of
investors' concerns.
The yield on 10-year notes fell to 1.7215
percent from 1.755 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.