* Euro dips to two-week low as austerity protests grow
* Spanish stocks lead European equity markets lower
* U.S. stocks poised to open flat after Tuesday's sharp
falls
* Spain's 10-year debt yield jump to 6 pct as pressure on
Madrid grows
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Sept 26 World shares fell sharply and
the euro hit a two-week low on Wednesday as growing opposition
to measures aimed at resolving the euro zone's debt crisis
unnerved investors already worried about weak global economic
growth.
The selling focused on Spain, where the main share index
fell 3.5 percent and yields on 10-year bonds rose back
to six percent, as doubts grew about Madrid's commitment to
reform due to violent protests and talk of secession by the
wealthy Catalonia region.
A general strike in Greece and signs of discord among top
euro zone officials over new policies to tackle the crisis added
to investor concerns, taking the gloss off recent moves by the
European Central Bank to calm the markets by buying bonds.
"Markets have realised despite reducing a large number of
tail risks the ECB's programme is not the solution to all the
problems in the euro area," Philip Shaw, economist at Investec,
said.
Markets were also reacting to a letter from Germany, Finland
and the Netherlands on Tuesday that implied that any rescue
funds Spain receives for its banks will remain part of its
public debt - a decision which would also affect Ireland.
"Once again, it shows that when the ball is back in the
governments' court, I think there's all this room for
disappointment," said Tobias Blattner, European economist for
Daiwa Capital Markets.
The renewed concerns about the euro zone have caused a sharp
rise in volatility on equity markets, and led to the biggest
daily drop on the S&P 500 index on Tuesday since June and
subsequent falls across Asia on Wednesday.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.8
percent at 332.23 points and has retraced most of the gains made
after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new round of
aggressive monetary easing last week.
U.S. stocks were looking to extend their losses when Wall
Street opened with stock index futures pointing to a weak open.
In Europe the selling was across the board with the STOXX
Europe 600 index down 1.4 percent, its biggest one-day
fall since late July, led by declines in Spanish and Italian
markets which fell more than three percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 had shed 1.5 percent to 1,103
points, having risen 0.4 percent on Tuesday. It is still up
about eight percent for the September quarter.
SPANISH PAIN
Spain's growing problems, exacerbated by uncertainty over
when the government might request an EU bailout, pushed the euro
down 0.4 percent to $1.2850, its lowest level since Sept.
12.
"The Spanish story does seem to be deteriorating. We are
seeing Spanish bond yields pushing higher this morning and
that's being echoed by a slightly lower euro," said Daragh
Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
Spain's benchmark 10-year bond yields rose 23 basis points
to 6.00 percent, while the cost of insuring the
debt against a default has also risen sharply.
But analysts cautioned that the moves came on light turnover
with many investors choosing to stay out of the market given the
long list of potentially negative news from Madrid this week.
"We've got some major event risks in Spain at the end of the
week in Spain and its not really worth having the exposure,"
Peter Chatwell, interest rate strategist at Credit Agricole.
In addition to a tough 2013 budget to be unveiled on
Thursday, the government is due to release plans for new
structural reforms in the economy and the results of stress
tests on the Spanish banking sector.
On Friday ratings agency Moody's will publish its latest
review of Spain's credit rating, possibly downgrading the
country's debt to junk status.
Madrid is also facing all these challenges in an environment
in which its economy is still contracting at a "significant
rate", the central bank said on Wednesday [ID:nE8E8GI01Q}
Economically important Catalonia's decision to hold early
elections added to the pressure on Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy, who conceded in an interview with the Wall Street
Journal that he would ask for a bailout if the country's
borrowing costs remain too high for too long.
"Ahead of these elections, we will have that classical
political paralysis. So I think the government in Catalonia will
probably not try its hardest to meet the targets," said Daiwa's
Blattner said of goals set for reducing public deficits.
"All the targets for the year as a whole for Spain I think
are now under threat."
GROWTH WORRIES
The stronger dollar and concerns about the global economy
added to the European worries to push down oil prices but gold
was finding some support from this month's policy easing
measures by the world's major central banks.
Brent crude oil futures were down $1.30 to $109.15 a
barrel, their second drop in three days, and U.S. crude
fell $1.04 to $90.33 per barrel.
Despite the drop, traders said oil was getting some support
from the rise in tension between Iran and the West over its
nuclear programme, and by worries over possible risks to Middle
East supply if hostilities break out in the region.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1.3 percent to $8,164.25 per tonne, although this followed
a gain of more than 1 percent on Tuesday.
"With worries about Europe and Spain in focus this week, and
lingering anxiety over China's economic growth, we see the risk
of gains in Q3 turning out to be a false dawn," said ANZ Bank's
metals analyst Nicholas Trevethan.
Gold held above $1,760 an ounce on investor demand after the
Fed, the ECB and the Bank of Japan all unveiled bond-buying
programmes this month which will provide markets with extra
liquidity.