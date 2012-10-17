* Euro hits 1-month high vs dollar as Moody's affirms Spain
rating
* Spanish shares gain but other equity markets see limited
rises
* Dollar index dips to 1-mth low, lifting gold
* U.S. stocks seen opening higher as earnings reports
awaited
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Oct 17 The euro hit a one-month high and
Spanish bond yields fell to their lowest level in six months on
Wednesday after the country clung on to its investment-grade
debt rating.
On Wall Street, stock index futures pointed to a higher open
as Bank of America joined other major financial
companies in reporting good quarterly profits, and as more
evidence of strength in the housing sector emerged.
Ratings agency Moody's affirmed Spain's investment grade
status late on Tuesday as expectations grow that Madrid will
shortly request euro zone aid, potentially allowing the European
Central Bank to begin buying its bonds.
"It is a major surprise. I think the market was positioned
for a downgrade. The only question for markets was (would it be)
one notch or more," said Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC Bank.
The euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.3130, its highest
since mid-September, while Spanish government 10-year bond
yields dropped 26 basis points to 5.55 percent,
the lowest level since April.
However, the positive sentiment was tempered by the
approaching European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday and
Friday, where the possibility of public disagreement over the
next steps to resolve the three-year debt crisis could quickly
turn markets around.
The summit, the fourth among the 27 EU leaders this year, is
due to debate moves towards a single banking supervisor and
proposals for closer euro zone integration, including German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's idea of a
super-commissioner with veto powers over national budgets.
But most investors are waiting to see if anything emerges on
either help for Spain or a new deal for Greece.
"Most people are sitting back and waiting for tomorrow's
European Union summit to go ahead to see if anything comes out
of that," said David Govett, head of precious metals at Marex
Spectron. "If there was a sudden announcement and Spain asked
for help then it will be good for the euro, the dollar would
come off and it would be good for gold."
CHINESE GROWTH CAUTION
Equity markets welcomed the news on Spain but were more
cautious with much riding on Chinese growth data due on
Thursday, which will shed fresh light on the health of the
global economy.
Stock markets worldwide have gained steadily this week on
signs the global economy is slowly recovering following efforts
by central banks to boost activity, but investors are still
seeking reassurance from the Chinese numbers.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll is for year-on-year
Chinese growth to slow slightly to 7.4 percent in the third
quarter, which would be its lowest rate for three years.
China's Premier Wen Jiabao offered hints that the number
would hold few surprises when he was quoted by local media on
Wednesday, saying growth was relatively good and the government
is confident of achieving its 2012 target of 7.5 percent.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.5 percent
at 337.15 points, extending Tuesday's 1.2 percent gain.
In Europe the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top
shares gained just 0.2 percent to 1,115.25 points.
Most of the region's markets also showed little movement,
except for Spain and Italy, where relief over Moody's decision
to keep Spain rating at Baa3, albeit with a negative outlook,
lifted the IBEX index in Madrid by 1.5 percent. Italy's
FTSE MIB index gained 1.0 percent.
DOLLAR DIPS
Meanwhile, the euro's gains sent the dollar to its lowest
level in a month against a basket of major currencies,
with little reaction seen to the latest election debate between
U.S. President Barack Obama and his Republican opponent Mitt
Romney.
Obama aggressively challenged Romney's views on jobs, energy
and Libya in their second debate on Tuesday as the Democrat
tried to reclaim the momentum in a tight White House race.
The weaker greenback, which makes dollar-priced commodities
more attractive for buyers holding other currencies, supported
precious metals, with spot gold rising 0.2 percent to
$1,750.14 per ounce and above a one-month low hit on Monday.
But Brent crude oil fell on lingering worry about the global
economy before the data from China, a major source of demand.
Brent futures were down 11 cents at $113.89 a
barrel, while the November contract, which expired on Tuesday,
closed 73 cents lower at $115.07.
U.S. oil gained 11 cents to $92.20.