* European shares steady, Asia ex-Japan stocks at 7-month
peak
* GDP, other data suggest stabilisation in Chinese economy
* Gains capped by concern over outcome of EU summit
* Euro holds near 1-month high on optimism over Spain aid
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Oct 18 European shares hovered near a
one-month high and Asian stocks jumped on Thursday, as a slew of
Chinese data brightened the outlook for the world economy.
The more stable growth figures for China, coupled with
recent good news from the United States on jobs and housing
activity, have convinced many investors that a slowdown in world
economic activity has at least bottomed out.
"There's definitely been a shift in investor sentiment
towards the positive," said Richard Hunter, head of UK equities
at Hargreaves Lansdown.
But the better mood is being held in check by worries about
progress in Europe on measures to tackle the region's
three-year-old debt crisis, as leaders from the 27-nation
European Union gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was barely changed at around 1,117 points at the midsession but
remained close to its best levels for nearly a month.
The same was true of London's FTSE 100, the French
CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX, which were
oscillating between slight gains and losses.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a similarly mixed
outlook for Wall Street, where the better economic outlook is
being offset by weaker corporate earnings resulting from the
flagging growth seen in the last quarter.
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan finished
the day with gains of 0.5 percent, however, their third
consecutive daily rise, to stand at a seven-month high.
SUMMIT SILENCE
European leaders will try to bridge deep differences over
plans for a banking union at their summit on Thursday, but no
substantial decisions are expected. Moves to help Spain, Greece
and Cyprus may come only at a finance ministers' meeting next
month, officials have told Reuters.
Spain remains the most immediate focus of attention, with
the market expecting it to ask formally for international
assistance very shortly, clearing the way for the European
Central Bank to begin buying its bonds.
The euro has risen nearly five percent since the ECB
promised in early September to buy unlimited amounts of Spanish
debt if the help were requested, and was holding onto these
gains on Thursday to be just under $1.31.
"We are expecting some more upside in the euro as investors
seem to get comfortable with the timeline about when Spain will
seek a bailout and the ECB's bond-buying will be triggered,"
said Beat Siegenthaler, currency strategist at UBS.
The view that aid was on its way, which saw ratings agency
Moody's affirm Spain's investment grade credit status earlier
this week, allowed Madrid to sell 4.6 billion euros ($6
billion)of new debt on Thursday at yields sharply below those at
a previous sale in September.
"Today's auction was well received because the markets
believe the key domestic and external pieces for a bond-buying
programme for Spain are falling into place," said Nicholas Spiro
of consultancy Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
Ten-year Spanish bonds yields, which exceeded
7.6 percent in late July before the ECB promised to act, eased
8.5 basis points on the day, to 5.42 percent after the auction.
CHINA RELIEF
Commodities and other assets sensitive to demand from China
saw gains on the rising prospects of a recovery in demand during
the fourth quarter, when Beijing will also see its first big
leadership change in a decade.
The data showed China's third-quarter gross domestic product
grew 7.4 percent from a year earlier, which was below target but
in line with expectations. However, September data for key areas
like retail sales and industrial output did much better than
forecast, pointing towards a recovery.
"The data for September suggests China's economy likely
bottomed in July-August and is set to recover, and this will
help ease fears about further downside risks to the Chinese
economy," said Hirokazu Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
The Australian dollar, which is highly correlated
to China's economic performance, touched a two-week high of
$1.0397 after the data, and last traded at $1.0380.
The U.S. dollar also rose, touching a one-month high of
79.22 yen, as the improvement in U.S. housing and jobs
markets left the Japanese currency to take the brunt of investor
selling.
The dollar's appeal has been supported by the rise in
10-year U.S. Treasury yields to highs of 1.81
percent.
Among commodities, Brent crude oil, which is up about five
percent this year as friction in the Middle East supports
prices, gained 10 cents a barrel to be around $113.32.
But a rise in American crude oil stocks reported on
Wednesday saw U.S. oil for November slip 15 cents to
$91.97.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit
a one-week high of $8,260 on the Chinese data before settling to
be 0.2 percent up at $8,237.25 a tonne.
Gold was trading nearly flat at $1,750 an ounce as
investors preferred to wait for the outcome of the EU summit.