* Italian Prime Minister resignation plans knock markets
* Euro falls towards two week low, steadies above $1.29
* European shares slide, Milan falls as much as 3.5 pct
* Oil, copper firm after China data
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 10 The euro slipped towards a
two-week low on Monday while shares and Italian bond prices also
fell after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's decision to
resign deepened euro zone uncertainty.
Monti announced over the weekend he would resign once the
2013 budget is approved, raising questions over who will take
the reins of the euro zone's third largest economy after
elections expected in February.
The competent economist has become an investor favourite
over the last year for guiding through a string of reforms and
the prospect of scandal-tainted former leader Silvio Berlusconi
launching a bid to reclaim power rattled markets.
Top European shares on the FTSEurofirst 300 index
fell as much as 0.5 percent and were down 0.3 percent by 1300
GMT with Wall Street also expected to open lower .
A 3.5 percent fall on Milan's Ftse Mib and 2
percent on Madrid's IBEX were flanked by smaller falls
in London, Paris and Frankfurt in some of
the biggest moves of the year.
The euro was trading near Friday's two-week low of
$1.2876 before early afternoon support helped it climb back to
$1.29125. In bond markets, Italian bonds fell sharply, with
yields on benchmark 10-year debt up 36 basis
points at 4.87 percent.
"The political manoeuvrings of Il Cavaliere (Berlusconi)
have already caused the sharpest sell-off in Italian financial
markets since ECB president Mario Draghi's game-changing pledge
in late July," said Nicholas Spiro, head of Spiro Sovereign
Strategy.
"Mr. Berlusconi is not the cause of Italy's deep-seated and
long-standing economic problems, but he epitomises the
dysfunctional nature of Italian politics."
The government bonds of Spain, the other major
euro zone economy deep in crisis, fell in tandem with their
Italian counterparts while the cost of insuring both countries'
debt against default also rose.
PROPER CONTRACTION
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos appeared to be
watching as he warned his country would suffer contagion from
Italy's political turmoil.
Poor economic data compounded the jitters. French industrial
output was much weaker than expected in October and tepid export
growth reduced Germany's trade surplus to its lowest level in
over half a year.
This pointed to more than a brief, shallow economic dip as
Germany's euro zone export markets struggle.
"Besides weak industrial output this is another bleak piece
of data that points to contraction in the fourth quarter - and a
proper contraction at that," said Thomas Hessler, an economist
at HSBC Trinkaus said of the German trade data.
Things were not going completely smoothly in Greece either,
where the country's debt buy back offer was extended in a bid to
drum up enough investor uptake for the deal.
Despite the initial lack of investor interest, the scheme is
expected to ultimately hit its targets since Greek banks - whose
own fate depends on a successful buyback - are expected to stump
up the shortfall.
CHINA LIFT
Balancing the European concerns were data from China which
showed factory output in the world's number two economy
accelerated to an eight-month high in November.
The figures followed a surprise drop in U.S. unemployment on
Friday and allowed investors to look past some more
disappointing Chinese trade numbers.
Copper prices hit their highest in almost two months
on the upbeat Chinese sentiment, gold firmed 0.4 percent
to around $1,711 an ounce and oil snapped five straight days of
losses to climb back to $108 a barrel.
"It does appear, based on the evidence of the data, that the
Chinese economy has bottomed out," said Ben Le Brun, a market
analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
In contrast to the later European gloom, the Chinese data
helped Asian equity investors push MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan to a fresh 16-month
high.
Back in currency markets, the dollar rose roughly 0.3
percent against a basket of major currencies due to the euro's
weakness although an expected announcement later this
week of more Federal Reserve bond buying limited the gains.
Many economists expect the Fed will announce on Wednesday
that it will keep pumping money into the economy during 2013 in
a bid to bring down unemployment.
"People are just positioning themselves for the last decent
week we could have in terms of data before getting into the
Christmas period," said David Bloom, global head of FX research
at HSBC. "The Fed meeting will be important."