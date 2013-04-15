* China Q1 GDP, industrial output undershoot forecasts
* Gold, silver slump, lead declines in broader risk markets
* Crude futures shed 2 pct as demand outlook dims
* European shares drop 1 pct, euro falls 0.5 percent
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 15 Investors dumped gold along
with other commodities from oil to copper on Monday and world
shares tumbled, after weaker-than-expected Chinese data added to
concerns raised by U.S. numbers about the global economic
outlook.
Gold took a series of metals with it as plunged to a
two-year low, Oil fell towards $100 a barrel, while
commodity-linked currencies including the Aussie and Kiwi
dollars were also hit hard.
China's recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three
months of 2013, as it reported its annual growth rate eased to
7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in the final quarter of last year.
Economists had forecast 8 percent growth.
Industrial output in March also undershot expectations and
added to investor sensitivity after a negative reading of U.S.
consumer sentiment and soft retail sales, plus rekindled worries
in the euro zone late last week.
Brent crude futures dropped more than $2 to $101 a
barrel for the first since July last year as the disappointment
stirred the already-festering global recovery concerns.
In a broad selloff, copper prices slid 3 percent to
a 1-1/2 year low of $7,085 a tonne, aluminium hit a
3-1/2 year low while nickel lead and tin
sank to seven- five- and four-month lows, respectively.
"The growth numbers out of China are absolutely crucial for
commodities and the numbers that came out are significantly
worse than people were expecting," said Nic Brown, head of
commodities research at Natixis in London.
"China makes up 40 percent of demand for base metals and all
the growth in demand for oil is coming from the developing world
so to see weakness in China is bad for commodities generally."
FALLS GOLD
U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower start on
Wall Street when trading begins for the week.
U.S. manufacturing data and the pre-released
above-forecast results of banking giant Citi are the day's
highlights, but are unlikely to able to divert attention from
China's weakness.
Asian shares outside Japan had reacted to
the Chinese disappointment with a 0.8 percent fall and a steady
start in Europe quickly gave way to another round of selling
following Friday's sharp falls.
Ahead of the Wall Street restart, drops of 1.1, 1 and 0.9
percent on London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX pushed the region's FTSEurofirst 300
down 0.9 percent and MSCI's world share index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, down 0.6 percent.
But it was a second consecutive near $100 drop in gold
that grabbed the attention.
The plunge was also linked to fears about central bank
sell-offs and funds dumping bullion but the Chinese-related
anxiety upped the pace of the losses.
Last week Cyprus revealed it would sell around 400 million
euros worth of gold to help plug its finances and the move has
sparked suggestions that larger countries in the region could
use the move to cash in on some huge jumps gold has seen over
the last decade.
Having dropped as low as $1,384.69 an ounce earlier, spot
gold was down almost 5 percent by 1230 GMT at just over $1,415
an ounce, its lowest since March 2011.
"We don't know what the next support level is going to be,"
said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in
Hong Kong.
"Even though there are some shorts in the market, I think
people still want to push the price down. There's no excuse to
push it up, unless there's a war between North and South Korea.
There should be a rebound as the market is already oversold."
DOWN DOWN UNDER
Southern euro zone sovereign bonds saw almost no reaction to
the jitters surrounding so-called 'risk assets' despite the fact
slowing global growth could severely damage those countries'
hopes of repairing their finances.
In the currency market, the commodity-attunded Aussie and
Kiwi dollars saw the biggest impact from the Chinese data. China
is the biggest customer for many raw material resources and its
weakness has an immediate impact on demand.
The Kiwi slumped 1 percent to $0.8473, stopping short of
support at $0.8450 while the Australian dollar slipped
further away from a three-month high of $1.0583 marked on
Thursday to $1.0410. The euro also started the week on
the back foot as it fell 0.4 percent to $1.3075.
Friday's weak U.S. data and a report from the U.S. Treasury
warning Japan over currency manipulation ahead of a G20 meeting
this, continued to weigh on the dollar meanwhile, sending
it as low as 97.55 yen before recovering to 98.08 yen.
Analysts are waiting to see whether it pushes past the 100
dollar a yen mark but any sign the global economic recovery is
faltering could hinder that move if it prompts the U.S. Federal
Reserve to keep its stimulus policies in place longer.
"There has been a risk-off reaction to Chinese GDP, which
(tends to mean) yen stronger, while the statement on Friday from
the U.S. Treasury comes back to the theme of currency wars,"
said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"There's the risk of political resistance to a significant
fall in the yen," she added.