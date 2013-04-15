* China Q1 GDP, industrial output undershoot forecasts * Gold, silver slump, lead declines in broader risk markets * Crude futures shed 2 pct as demand outlook dims * European shares drop 1 pct, euro falls 0.5 percent By Marc Jones LONDON, April 15 Investors dumped gold along with other commodities from oil to copper on Monday and world shares tumbled, after weaker-than-expected Chinese data added to concerns raised by U.S. numbers about the global economic outlook. Gold took a series of metals with it as plunged to a two-year low, Oil fell towards $100 a barrel, while commodity-linked currencies including the Aussie and Kiwi dollars were also hit hard. China's recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013, as it reported its annual growth rate eased to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in the final quarter of last year. Economists had forecast 8 percent growth. Industrial output in March also undershot expectations and added to investor sensitivity after a negative reading of U.S. consumer sentiment and soft retail sales, plus rekindled worries in the euro zone late last week. Brent crude futures dropped more than $2 to $101 a barrel for the first since July last year as the disappointment stirred the already-festering global recovery concerns. In a broad selloff, copper prices slid 3 percent to a 1-1/2 year low of $7,085 a tonne, aluminium hit a 3-1/2 year low while nickel lead and tin sank to seven- five- and four-month lows, respectively. "The growth numbers out of China are absolutely crucial for commodities and the numbers that came out are significantly worse than people were expecting," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis in London. "China makes up 40 percent of demand for base metals and all the growth in demand for oil is coming from the developing world so to see weakness in China is bad for commodities generally." FALLS GOLD U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower start on Wall Street when trading begins for the week. U.S. manufacturing data and the pre-released above-forecast results of banking giant Citi are the day's highlights, but are unlikely to able to divert attention from China's weakness. Asian shares outside Japan had reacted to the Chinese disappointment with a 0.8 percent fall and a steady start in Europe quickly gave way to another round of selling following Friday's sharp falls. Ahead of the Wall Street restart, drops of 1.1, 1 and 0.9 percent on London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX pushed the region's FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.9 percent and MSCI's world share index, which tracks stocks in 45 countries, down 0.6 percent. But it was a second consecutive near $100 drop in gold that grabbed the attention. The plunge was also linked to fears about central bank sell-offs and funds dumping bullion but the Chinese-related anxiety upped the pace of the losses. Last week Cyprus revealed it would sell around 400 million euros worth of gold to help plug its finances and the move has sparked suggestions that larger countries in the region could use the move to cash in on some huge jumps gold has seen over the last decade. Having dropped as low as $1,384.69 an ounce earlier, spot gold was down almost 5 percent by 1230 GMT at just over $1,415 an ounce, its lowest since March 2011. "We don't know what the next support level is going to be," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "Even though there are some shorts in the market, I think people still want to push the price down. There's no excuse to push it up, unless there's a war between North and South Korea. There should be a rebound as the market is already oversold." DOWN DOWN UNDER Southern euro zone sovereign bonds saw almost no reaction to the jitters surrounding so-called 'risk assets' despite the fact slowing global growth could severely damage those countries' hopes of repairing their finances. In the currency market, the commodity-attunded Aussie and Kiwi dollars saw the biggest impact from the Chinese data. China is the biggest customer for many raw material resources and its weakness has an immediate impact on demand. The Kiwi slumped 1 percent to $0.8473, stopping short of support at $0.8450 while the Australian dollar slipped further away from a three-month high of $1.0583 marked on Thursday to $1.0410. The euro also started the week on the back foot as it fell 0.4 percent to $1.3075. Friday's weak U.S. data and a report from the U.S. Treasury warning Japan over currency manipulation ahead of a G20 meeting this, continued to weigh on the dollar meanwhile, sending it as low as 97.55 yen before recovering to 98.08 yen. Analysts are waiting to see whether it pushes past the 100 dollar a yen mark but any sign the global economic recovery is faltering could hinder that move if it prompts the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep its stimulus policies in place longer. "There has been a risk-off reaction to Chinese GDP, which (tends to mean) yen stronger, while the statement on Friday from the U.S. Treasury comes back to the theme of currency wars," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. "There's the risk of political resistance to a significant fall in the yen," she added.