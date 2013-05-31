* Dollar climbs off 3-week low
* European shares slide, still in line for 12th month of
gains
* Nikkei rebounds after worst week in over a year
* Wall Street expected to open lower with data in focus
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 31 The dollar climbed off a
three-week low on Friday after unexpectedly weak U.S. data
dampened fears of an early scale-back of Federal Reserve
stimulus.
Equity markets remained volatile as investors cashed in on
another month of gains.
The dollar edged up against a basket of six key
currencies after Thursday's data, while record unemployment in
the euro zone and a surprise fall in German retail sales pushed
the euro back below $1.30.
European shares dropped as much as 1 percent.
Month-end factors and low volumes added to the data
disappointment, but shares remained on course for their 12th
straight month of gains having outperformed other parts of the
world in recent weeks.
Wall Street was also expected to open lower
with investors set to focus on a deluge of data including
personal income and consumption figures at 1230 GMT, the Chicago
PMI at 1345 GMT and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
May consumer sentiment index.
In Asia, the yen rose to a three-week high of 100.30 yen
versus the dollar and Tokyo's Nikkei bounced 1.7 percent
at the end of its worst week in over a year. Questions have
started to be asked about Japan's $1.4 trillion stimulus drive.
"We have been dollar bulls for quite some time but ... we
are approaching the transition point where the impulses from
Japanese monetary policy are either in the price or close to
it," said Ned Rumpeltin head of G10 FX strategy at Standard
Chartered.
"They (Japan) have gone all in and they are going to
continue with the programme but it doesn't look like they are
going to add anything new for a while."
RECORD UNEMPLOYMENT
In the debt market, German Bund futures edged up
and peripheral euro zone bonds
weakened. There are growing signs that sovereign debtors'
10-month rally may be coming to an end, especially if central
banks curb stimulus.
Euro zone inflation ticked up to 1.4 percent in May from 1.2
percent in April, according to data on Friday that may dampen
the chances of an ECB rate cut next week although unemployment
in the currency bloc hit a record 12.2 percent in April.
Slovenia's central bank chief warned his country may still
need a bailout and the euro zone jobless figures came a day
after France and Germany agreed to draw up plans for a full-time
euro zone president and speed the disbursement of 6 billion
euros in EU funds to fight youth unemployment.
Troubles also continue for those bordering the euro zone.
Lending to Britain's businesses fell sharply in April, data from
the Bank of England showed, dropping by the biggest margin so
far in 2013, even as mortgage approvals edged higher.
Commodity markets remained squarely focused on the Federal
Reserve's stimulus strategy which has been propping up growth
and global markets since the start of the financial crisis.
With the dollar on the front foot, the commodity-linked
Aussie and Kiwi dollars were under pressure at
long-term lows.
Copper, which has fallen 9 percent this year, was on
track for its first monthly gain since January despite some
profit-taking by traders, while oil dipped back below
$101.75 as it headed for its second week in the red.
"Given where the inventories are, given where the economies
are, oil is very expensive at these levels," said Jonathan
Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based
commodity research firm.