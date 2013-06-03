* European shares, oil bounce from 1-month lows; Wall Street seen higher * Eyes on US national ISM after encouraging euro zone PMI * Dollar firms against currency basket, euro sags * Chinese PMI data underscore fragile state of economy By Marc Jones LONDON, June 3 Upbeat European data helped drag world shares and oil off one-month lows on Monday, as uncertainty over U.S. monetary stimulus and global growth extended a volatile spell on markets. MSCI's world share index, which tracks stocks in 45 countries, staged a strong fightback as the U.S. open neared, after sharp early falls in Europe and in Japan had pushed it to its lowest in a month. Oil and commodity markets saw big moves too, with crude swinging almost 2 dollars and nickel notching one of its biggest jumps of the year. "The overall theme for the coming weeks is going to be a very volatile trading environment and you are going to have the U.S. and Japan being a significant driver to what is happening in Europe," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. Wall Street was expected to open around 0.4 percent higher as investors wait on the release of the May ISM manufacturing index at 1400 GMT. Markets have become particularly sensitive to U.S. data since its central bank, the Federal Reserve, started raising the prospect of scaling back its money-printing programme. Economists polled by Reuters see no change from last month's ISM reading of 50.7 but its components are likely to be scrutinised ahead non-farm payrolls on Friday. Earlier a brighter-than-forecast reading on the equivalent PMI data from Europe drove a rebound in the FTSEurofirst 300 , which trading flat by 1238 GMT having earlier been down as much as 1 percent. "The (European) data in general has surprised on the upside this morning which probably partly explains the market fightback," said HSBC equities strategist Robert Parkes. "all eyes now turn to the ISM. That is arguably one of the biggest, ...indicator(s), of where we are in the global cycle." MIXED CHINA READING A mixed reading in Chinese data kept intact worries about its growth momentum though the numbers were not bad enough to trigger sustained selling in either growth-sensitive commodities or currency markets. Oil dropped to $100 a barrel for the first time in a month in Asian trading, but like share markets it rallied and was up almost 1.5 percent at $101.80 by 1220 GMT. In the debt market, safe-haven German bond futures softened. There was also more selling of euro zone periphery debt amid signs its 10-month rally may be drawing to a close. Speaking in China, ECB President Mario Draghi gave further food for thought to investors, already wondering if a scaleback of Fed stimulus will reverse some of the falls in euro zone periphery bond yields over the last year. He said its yet-to-be-tested OMT bond buying programme was "designed to keep government bond yields just below 'panic' levels" not help government solvency and that it would not intervene if spreads were "fundamentally justified." The dollar measured against a basket of six key currencies also clawed back ground, though it remained near the three-week low it hit at the end of last week. That weakness and a growing view that the ECB is unlikely to cut interest rates again this week had pushed the euro up over $1.3020, but it dipped back to $1.2993 as the appetite for the dollar returned. In Turkey, shares plummeted 6 percent after a series of violent protests across the country, while emerging stocks fell broadly on those and other growth concerns. The broadly bearish sentiment in Asia overnight took its toll on Japan's Nikkei stock average, which slid another 3 percent to a six-week low.