* Dollar recovers from one-month lows vs yen
* European shares rebound after recent drops, Wall Street
higher
* Japanese strategy eyed for gauge on commitment to stimulus
* Australia keeps rates steady, sees scope for further
easing
NEW YORK, June 4 The U.S. dollar and shares
around the world recovered on Tuesday on expectations that the
Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus program to bolster
the nascent economic recovery.
Markets were generally more settled than in recent sessions
and as a lull in this week's busy schedule of central bank
meetings and U.S. data offered a break from recent sharp moves.
Many investors are likely to hold off making big bets until
the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary
policy. On Wednesday the market get an anecdotal look at
economic conditions from the Fed's Beige Book.
And some analysts point to technical factors to say the
market, with the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent so far this
year, is not as strong as it looks.
"It seems like the market just wants to go higher and
higher, but one thing that worries me is the advance-decline
numbers which hit the worst in four years yesterday," said Frank
Gretz, market analyst and technician for brokerage Wellington
Shields & Co in New York.
The ratio of advancing stocks to declining stocks is used to
gauge the strength of a an index price trend and the chance it
will reverse.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.57 points,
or 0.14 percent, at 15,275.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.93 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,644.35. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.47 points, or 0.39
percent, at 3,478.84.
European stocks were just off their highs of the
day but remained 0.6 percent higher and on course to snap a
two-day losing streak that had left them at their lowest level
since early May.
The dollar was up 0.7 percent against the yen, while
the euro was down 0.1 percent against the dollar.
As the U.S. financial markets session began, a report showed
the U.S. trade deficit widened less than expected in April as
the lowest petroleum bill in nearly 2-1/2 years tempered the
rise in imports, while exports hit a four-month high.
.
But a report released on Monday showed the Institute for
Supply Management's index of U.S. factory activity fell to its
lowest since June 2009 and tempered expectations
that the Fed would retrace its stimulus measures. This left
investors to focus more on Friday's U.S. jobs report than any
other data this week.