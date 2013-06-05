* U.S. private sector jobs data below expectation
* European stocks fall, U.S. stocks follow
* Dollar slides back below 100 yen as Japanese reforms
disappoint
NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar traded below 100 yen
and world equities markets fell on Wednesday after soft U.S.
jobs data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will stick
with its hefty stimulus program.
The U.S. central bank has explicitly linked the health of
the jobs market to the continuation of its ultra-loose monetary
policy, which has come under review as economic data has pointed
to growing economic momentum despite government spending cuts.
The dollar, which had already fallen below the 100-yen level
in Tokyo trading, touched a low of 99.13 yen before
changing hands at 99.56 yen, down 0.5 percent.
"Bad news is good news in this market lately because it
keeps the Fed accommodative, buying bonds and interest rates
low," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris
Group in Bedford Hills, in New York.
"We continue to see expansion of the workforce ... but
growth has slowed since the beginning of the year, " he added.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.43
points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,104.11. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.22 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,622.16.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.20 points, or
0.50 percent, at 3,428.06.
U.S. private sector employers added 135,000 jobs in May, the
ADP payroll service reported, fewer than the 165,000 expected.
The number increased the likelihood that Friday's Labor
Department non-farm payrolls report, which the Fed tracks
closely, will also point to a weak labor market.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose and extended their gains after
additional data showing growth in the vast U.S. services sector
remained lackluster and a measure of employment fell to its
lowest level in close to a year.. The benchmark
10-year Treasury note up 11/32, the yield at 2.1106
percent.
MSCI's world equity index was last down 1.0
percent, near a one-month low touched earlier in the global day.
Sentiment was hurt early in the trading session on
disappointment over Japan's latest moves to boost its weak
economy.
ABE DISAPPOINTS
In the third tranche of measures aimed at boosting Japanese
growth, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to boost incomes and
attract foreign businesses, but did not mention plans to
encourage Japan's public funds to seek higher returns by
investing more in riskier assets like equities..
Japan's main Nikkei share index tumbled 3.8 percent
to a two-month low after the policy announcement, although some
analysts saw this as part of a continuing correction following
sharp prices rises this year.
The Nikkei index had hit a 5-1/2 year high on May 23,
marking a rise of more than 50 percent for 2013, when doubts
about the effectiveness of Abe's economic reforms and Bank of
Japan stimulus efforts began to cause a change in sentiment.
European shares, which have been in a steady
retreat from last month's five-year peaks on the mounting
expectations of a tapering in the Fed stimulus, were down 1.1
percent after the U.S. jobs data.
BRIGHTER BRITAIN
The weakness across European equity markets followed data
showing business activity in the euro zone easing in May, and
separate confirmation that the region's economy had contracted
in the first quarter. [ECONEZ}.
The data kept pressure on the European Central Bank to do
more to stimulate growth, but was not seen as changing the
prevailing view that the bank will leave monetary policy
unchanged after its meeting on Thursday.
The likely lack of action by the ECB and the weaker equity
markets caused 10-year safe-haven German government bond yields
to ease to 1.522 percent, down from Monday's 1.534 percent, the
highest level in nearly three months.
Brighter news from Britain's big service companies boosted
sterling, which added to gains after the U.S. ADP data. Sterling
rose to a near four-week high of $1.5397.
A surprise fall in U.S. crude supplies supported Brent oil
prices, which climbed back toward US$104 a barrel for
the first time in a week. U.S. oil rose $0.46 to
$93.69 a barrel.
"Overall, oil markets will remain largely choppy as
investors try and gauge if stimulus measures from the U.S. Fed
will continue or not," said Ben Le Brun, an analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney.