By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, June 5 The dollar sank further below 100 yen and world shares trimmed their losses on Wednesday after surprisingly soft U.S. jobs data supported expectations the Federal Reserve will stick with its hefty stimulus programme.

U.S. private sector employers added 135,000 jobs in May, less than the 165,000 expected, increasing the likelihood that Friday's non-farm payrolls report, which the Fed tracks closely, will also point to a weak labour market.

"We continue to see expansion of the workforce ... but growth has slowed since the beginning of the year," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, in New York.

The main U.S. stock index futures edged back from their weakest levels on the data but remained in the red after the report, pointing to a lower open on Wall Street.

The dollar, which had already fallen below the key 100 yen level in Tokyo trading, hit a floor of 99.13 yen before settling at 99.50 yen, down 0.5 percent.

The U.S. central bank has explicitly linked the health of the jobs market to the continuation of its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has come under review as economic data points to growing economic momentum despite government spending cuts.

"The Fed is definitely moving toward a tapering of its QE (quantitative easing) but there is uncertainty whether this could be as soon as September or by the end of the year," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst for Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ.

MSCI's world equity index pared its losses to be down 0.5 percent and near one-month lows after the jobs report, having fallen earlier on disappointment over Japan's latest moves to boost its weak economy.

In the third tranche of measures aimed at boosting growth, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to boost incomes and attract foreign businesses, but did not mention plans to encourage Japan's public funds to seek higher returns by investing more in riskier assets like equities.

Japan's main Nikkei share index tumbled 3.8 percent to a two-month low after the policy announcement, although some analysts saw this as part of a continuing correction following sharp prices rises this year.

The Nikkei index had hit a 5-1/2 year high on May 23, marking a rise of more than 50 percent for 2013, when doubts about the effectiveness of Abe's economic reforms and Bank of Japan stimulus efforts began to cause a change in sentiment.

European shares which have been in a steady retreat from last month's five-year peaks on the mounting expectations of a tapering in the Fed stimulus, remained down nearly 1 percent after the jobs data.

BRIGHTER BRITAIN

The weakness across European equity markets also followed data showing business activity in the euro zone easing in May, and separate confirmation that the region's economy had contracted in the first quarter.

That data keeps pressure on the European Central Bank to do more to stimulate growth, but was not likely to alter the prevailing view that the bank will leave monetary policy unchanged at its meeting on Thursday.

The likely lack of action by the ECB and the weaker equity markets helped yields on 10-year safe-haven German government bonds ease to 1.48 percent, down from Monday's highest level in nearly three months of 1.534 percent.

Brighter news from Britain's big service sector boosted sterling, which climbed to high of $1.5372, within sight of a three-week peak of $1.5376 struck on Monday.

Commodity markets were mixed.

Growth-attuned copper edged back from a two-week high on concerns over Chinese demand, while a surprise fall in U.S. crude supplies supported oil prices, which climbed back toward $104 a barrel for the first time in a week.

"Overall, oil markets will remain largely choppy as investors try and gauge if stimulus measures from the U.S. Fed will continue or not," said Ben Le Brun, an analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.