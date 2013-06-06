* Euro near 4-week high as ECB keeps rate unchanged
* World shares ease on fears over future of Fed stimulus
* Wall Street seen firmer after two-day's of losses
* Dollar trades near a 4-week low vs yen
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 6 The European Central Bank's
decision to leave rates unchanged lifted the euro to near a four
week high on Thursday, but uncertainty over the U.S. Federal
Reserve's next move kept world share markets on edge.
The euro inched up to $1.3123 after the announcement, just
shy of a four-week high of $1.3131 struck earlier, German
Bund futures inched lower and European shares were
little changed, holding on modest gains of 0.3 percent.
As widely expected, the ECB kept its interest rate at a
record low 0.5 percent deciding to waits for signs of the
economic turnaround it has predicted for the region in the
second half of the year.
Investors will now shift their focus to President Mario
Draghi's news conference for clarity on the central bank current
view of the currency bloc's economic prospects and its attitude
to future rate cuts.
"The expectation they (the ECB) would do something today was
quite low, but many are quite divided about what they are going
to do going forward so the press conference is still anticipated
with some eagerness," said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist for
developed markets at Nordea.
Earlier the Bank of England also chose to leaves its loose
monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of the final policy
meeting under current Governor Mervyn King after recent data
pointed to a tentative pick-up in activity.
With no surprises from either central bank, the markets
attention is now expected to switch to Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report which could determine when the Federal Reserve
begins tapering its bond-buying.
JOBS KEY
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slight recovery on
Wall Street when trading gets underway after two days of solid
declines sparked by fears the Fed may scale back its huge
bond-buying programme before the economy was back on its feet.
A strong nonfarm payrolls report on Fed, which a signs of
economic recovery would add to speculation the Fed could begin
tapering back its stimulus efforts before the end of the year,
putting pressure on all riskier asset markets.
The fears about the Fed cutbacks over the past two weeks
along with worries about the effectiveness of Japan's radical
economic stimulus have rocked global equity markets, leaving
MSCI's world equity index near six week lows.
Another volatile session for Japan's Nikkei index on
Thursday, which ended below 13,000 for the first time in two
months, undermined Asian market sentiment, sending shares to
fresh 2013 lows.
The losses offset European positive session to leave the
MSCI's world index down 0.1 percent on the day
and at its lowest level since April 24.
Dollar-yen has also been tracking the moves in Nikkei stock
average as foreign investors wind back the hedges they had put
on for protection from big slide in the yen's which happened
between November and May as Bank of Japan loosened its policies.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 99.10 yen, having
struck a four-week low of 98.83 yen earlier in the day.
In commodity markets, oil prices were caught between the
worries about the Fed cutting back on monetary easing and
evidence of a big drop in U.S. oil stocks, leaving Brent crude
steady at around $103 a barrel.
U.S. oil rose 40 cents to $94.14 per barrel.
"The market direction will depend a lot on what the (U.S.)
jobs data shows," said Victor Shum, vice-president of energy
consultancy IHS Energy Insight. "But overall, I am bearish on
prices because supplies are ahead of demand."