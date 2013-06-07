* Dollar hits 2-month low vs yen ahead of U.S. payrolls
* MSCI World share index on course for third week of losses
* Weaker dollar helps support oil and gold
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 7 The dollar sank to a two-month
low against a resurgent yen on Friday and world shares headed
for a third week of losses as markets experienced an uneasy
run-up to U.S. jobs data later in the session.
The non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT is expected to
show a 170,000 rise in jobs for May, suggesting the economy is
still in a rut and not ready for the Federal Reserve to cut back
monetary support.
A strong number would fuel fears of an early tapering of the
Fed's extensive quantitative easing (QE) programme bond, with
implications for all riskier assets.
"The markets are quite nervous about it ... They need
reassurance about QE to be stable, so a strong number would
cause a disruption," said Hans Peterson, global head of
investment strategy at SEB Private Banking.
World share markets have begun to price in expectations of a
tapering in Fed spending, hovering near six-week lows on Friday
with U.S. stock futures pointing to further weakness on Wall
Street ahead.
Also reflecting declining hopes for rate cuts from the
European Central Bank, European shares lost 0.2 percent
to 1,176.16 points at 1200 GMT, staying near the six-week lows
they touched in a selloff on Thursday.
JAPAN FEARS
The dollar dropped 1.5 percent against the stronger yen to
hit a low of 95.28 yen, a day after posting its biggest fall
against the Japanese currency in three years.
As well as uncertainty over the Fed's next moves, the
dollar's fall has been linked to worries over Japan's commitment
to boosting its economy and signs of slower growth in China,
which have encouraged demand for the yen.
That in turn sparked another selloff on Friday in Japanese
stocks, which plunged to a two-month lows and recorded
their worst week in two years.
In the debt market, safe-haven German debt edged higher but
trade was expected to be choppy leading into the U.S. data.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi tempered
expectations for imminent euro zone rate cuts on Thursday, which
boosted demand for Bunds as they headed for their first weekly
rise in three weeks.
His message on Thursday triggered the biggest daily drops in
Italian and Spanish bonds and pushed
the euro to its highest level against the dollar since February.
All hovered near those levels in mid-morning.
Austria's ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny told reporters it
was possible there would be no additional ECB measures if the
euro zone's economy picked up as expected.
The euro was last at $1.3242 as it edged back from
the previous session's high of $1.3306, while against the
stronger yen it was down at $1.3242, having hit its
lowest level since mid-April.
The Bundesbank trimmed its German growth forecasts on Friday
but there were signs that Europe's largest economy is regaining
some momentum after its exports rose in April and imports surged
even more.
COMMODITIES STEADY
The sharp fall in the dollar lent support to the prices of a
wide range of commodities as it makes them cheaper for holders
of other currencies.
"If the jobs data comes in weaker than expected, it may mean
the Fed postpones tapering of its quantitative easing which
should weigh on the dollar and support metals," said economist
Alexandra Knight of National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
Copper traded on the London Metal Exchange steadied
at $7,331.50 a tonne, while gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,409
an ounce, with both metals on course for weekly gains.
Brent crude edged above $104 a barrel due to the
weaker dollar, putting it on track for a weekly gain of 3.4
percent, its best since late April.