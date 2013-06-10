* Dollar gains vs yen after U.S. jobs report keeps tapering hopes alive

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, June 10 Shares markets were mostly under pressure on Monday following weak Chinese data, which helped the dollar bounce further off a two-month low against the yen.

Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent in early trade as mining stocks were hit after China reported weakness in trade and industrial output.

That also hit Asian shares outside Japan. The Nikkei index jumped as the dollar rose sharply against the yen after markets took a closer look at Friday's U.S. jobs data, which eased growth concerns while keeping alive speculation of early easing in the Federal Reserve's stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.35 percent while the Nikkei rose 4.9 percent, its biggest one-day gain since March 2011.

The U.S. jobs data "was certainly very dollar-positive and very much skewed to the fact the tapering story is still valid," said Greg Matwejev, director of FX Hedge Fund Sales and Trading at Newedge.

The greenback rose to 98.30 yen,, up some 3.5 percent from the low of 94.98 hit on Friday that marked its weakest level since April 4 when the Bank of Japan unleashed its massive easing programme.

Fixed income markets were volatile as Friday's jobs data left investors uncertain over how soon the Fed would begin tapering back its huge bond buying programme with German Bunds up 12 ticks at 143.51.