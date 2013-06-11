* Yen gains as Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged
* Lack of BOJ action sends Bunds, shares lower
* Oil, copper pressured by prospect of weaker Chinese demand
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 11 The yen jumped against the
dollar, shares sagged and German Bund prices followed Japanese
bonds lower on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan disappointed
investors by deciding not to implement further stimulus
measures.
Worries over slowing growth in China, the world's
second-biggest economy, and the start of a hearing in Germany's
top court about the legality of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme also kept investors in cautious mood.
The dollar sank as low as 97.78 yen against the
resurgent Japanese currency after Japan's central bank unnerved
investors by not taking any action to curb a rise in government
bond yields that threatens to thwart its stimulus efforts.
"Many of the signals coming out of the BOJ recently have
confused the markets, exacerbating volatility in bonds and
hurting share markets," said Mike Ingram, market analyst at BGC
Partners.
The disappointment over the BOJ triggered further falls in
Tokyo stocks, sending Japan's Nikkei index 1.5 percent lower
. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan tumbled 1.1 percent to fresh 6-1/2-month
lows.
European shares fell 0.7 percent in early trading
as the BOJ's decision served to underline the reliance of
investors on central banks to keep pumping money into the
system.
Some had expected the BOJ to extend the maximum duration of
cheap fixed-rates funds.
German Bund futures dropped 19 ticks to 142.66,
tracking falls in Japanese bonds. Losses were seen capped as
investors awaited a hearing over the legality of the European
Central Bank's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme in
the German constitutional court.
In commodity markets, oil and copper prices steadied with
concerns over a slower pace of growth in top consumer China
dragging on prices. Brent crude traded around $104 a barrel
, while copper was near one-month low at $7,114.50 a
tonne.