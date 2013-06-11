* Investors retreat from shares, bonds and commodities
* Yen jumps against dlr after BOJ leaves policy unchanged
* US Treasury yields hit 14-month peak; European debt prices
down
* Oil, copper, gold all under pressure
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, June 11 World equity markets, the
dollar, bond prices and commodities slumped on Tuesday in a
full-scale retreat by investors unnerved by fears that major
central banks are cooling in their commitment to the
money-pumping that has buoyed markets.
The decline was initially triggered in Tokyo when the Bank
of Japan elected not to take any fresh measures to tackle rising
government bond yields that threaten to thwart its $1.4 trillion
stimulus program.
That action sparked a further reversal of bets on the
dollar, stocks, emerging-market debt and other assets bolstered
by accommodative monetary policies.
The prospect of reduced stimulus has halted a rally that
took U.S. indexes to all-time highs and the MSCI All-Country
World Index to a five-year peak. The MSCI index
was down 0.8 percent, reversing some of the day's losses.
"Central banks have pushed many assets beyond the
fundamentals and created a great deal of volatility," said
Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading.
"Nobody really has an idea where the unwinding stops."
The dollar dropped as much as two percent against the yen to
fall to 96.76 yen, and the euro also lost nearly two
percent against the yen to fall to 128.39.
The selling spread across emerging shares as well, sending
MSCI's benchmark index to a nine-month low and
extending losses caused by political tensions in Turkey and
worries about China's slowing economy.
The decline was led by a sharp fall in the dollar which
followed the BOJ's decision to refrain from taking additional
measures to curb recent bond market volatility at its regular
monthly policy meeting.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda did subsequently try to
reassure the markets the central bank would consider fresh steps
if yields spike again in the future, but the decision rattled
many foreign investors.
"There were some expectations that the BOJ would curb bond
market volatility and that has not happened," said Chris Walker,
currency strategist at Barclays.
Debt investors pulled out of some of the riskiest assets in
the euro area. Greek 10-year bond yields suffering
their worst daily loss over a year, jumped a full point to stand
at 10.66 percent, and Spain's 10-year bond rose to
4.72 percent from 4.60 percent.
The selling in riskier markets did not provide any succour
for safe-haven government debt, however. U.S. Treasury yields
touched their highest levels in 14 months, with the benchmark
10-year note rising to 2.26 percent. The yield on
safe-haven German 10-year bonds rose 7 basis points to 1.62
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.34
points, or 0.78 percent, at 15,119.25. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 14.84 points, or 0.90 percent, at
1,627.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.05
points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,439.72.
Brent crude dropped $1.52 to $102.42 a barrel, while
copper fell to a one-month low at $7,065 a tonne.
Gold was down 1 percent, close to a three-week low at
$1,371.31 an ounce.
Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.5 percent, though
this followed Monday's 4.9 percent gain, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
tumbled 1.1 percent to hit 6-1/2-month lows.
Traders also noted nervousness about a German Constitutional
Court hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme, which added to long-running fears over the
U.S. Federal Reserve winding down its stimulus.
The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.5
percent to hit a six week low.