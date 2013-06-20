* Clear signal of Fed tapering sparks global asset selloff
* U.S. bond yields soar, hitting high-yielding currencies
* Asian markets extend falls on weak China data
* European shares down 1.5 percent in early trade
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 20 Bonds, shares and commodities
fell sharply around the world on Thursday and the dollar rose
after the U.S. Federal Reserve explicitly signalled an end to
easy money and data showed China's economy slowing down.
The sell-off began after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed
that U.S. economic growth was strong enough to begin tapering
back on its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases later this
year.
"Bernanke came across as being quite clear and I think
people were hoping for a less clear cut path to higher rates and
that came as a little bit of shock to the market," Said Luca
Jellinek, head of European interest-rate strategy at Credit
Agricole.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury note yields hit 15-month
highs of about 2.38 percent after the comments, lifting the
dollar against a broad range of currencies and sparking slump in
global equity markets.
The selling accelerated when a survey of China's factories
showed activity slumping to a nine-month low just as a squeeze
in the nation's money markets sent short term rates to record
highs.
Among a host of unwanted milestones, Asian stocks outside
Japan suffered their biggest daily loss since late 2011, German
Government bond futures dropped to their lowest levels since
February and oil slumped by around $1.50 a barrel.
The prospect of higher U.S. rates ahead added momentum to
sell-offs across emerging markets, sending MSCI's benchmark
index 3 percent lower. While in Asia currency falls
sparked intervention from central banks in India and South
Korea.
In Europe the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
only last month hit a 5-1/2 year high, was down by 1.5 percent
in early trade, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index fell 2 percent.