* Dollar hits 2-1/2 week high against major currencies
* Chinese rate fears add to Fed worries
* German Ifo eyed for cues on euro zone health
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 24 The U.S. central bank's plans to
scale back its stimulus and fears Chinese policy may be
tightening sent the dollar sharply higher on Monday, while world
shares extended last week's dismal performance.
The sell-off in stocks, bonds and commodities since the
Federal Reserve signalled an end to the era of cheap money that
has fuelled record rises in asset prices is seen having further
to run.
"The prospect for a disorderly transition is there," said
Josh Raymond, market strategist for City Index.
Fears of further market turmoil have been exacerbated by
worries over China's growth outlook and the health of its banks
after the country's central bank said liquidity in its financial
system is "reasonable", despite high short term rates.
Amid the selling, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
, a benchmark for global rates, hit a two-year high
of 2.57 percent on Monday, supporting the dollar which added 0.4
percent against a basket major currencies to 82.66
In share markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 1.8 percent to its
lowest since early September. However, a bumper takeover in the
telecoms sector helped European shares, with the FTSE Eurofirst
300 index of top shares down just 0.2 percent.
Data from Germany's Ifo institute later which is expected to
show a gradual improvement in the euro area's largest economy
could also soothe some of the concerns.
Commodity markets were also weaker. Copper dropped to
its weakest level in 21 months, while oil slipped below
$100 a barrel.