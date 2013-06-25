* Dollar dips for first time since Fed signals withdrawal of
stimulus
* China's central bank soothes credit worries, lifting
shares off lows
* MSCI World stock gains 0.3 pct, Wall St seen firmer
* U.S. Treasury yields steady below two-year highs
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 25 World bonds, equities and
commodities recovered some of their recent losses on Tuesday,
and the dollar eased as comments by U.S. and Chinese central
bankers eased concerns about liquidity conditions.
However, trading was cautious before a batch of U.S. data
which could reignite speculation over the timing of the Federal
Reserve's next move, though stock index futures pointed to
further gains when Wall St opened.
Markets from safe-haven U.S. Treasuries to riskier stocks,
credit instruments and emerging market assets have fallen for
nearly a week on worries about the impact of an end to the Fed's
bond buying, and as signs emerged of a credit crunch in China.
Analysts said the respite in the selling was likely to be
only temporary as concerns over the Fed's move away from its
ultra-loose monetary policy, in particular, was certain to fuel
further shifts by investors.
"There really is a lot of uncertainty. We haven't really
seen any big volumes so far as a 'buy on the dip' mentality
goes," said Alastair McCaig, a market analyst at IG.
The end of the market's recent rout began when two Fed
policymakers on Monday downplayed the notion of an imminent end
to the central bank's money-printing and said the market
reaction was not yet a cause for concern.
Asian markets then capped a day of wild swings, during which
Chinese stocks plunged to their lowest since the global
financial crisis began, with a late rally on hopes authorities
in China would step in to prevent a crisis.
China's central bank fuelled the talk at a news briefing
where it sought to allay fears of a credit squeeze by committing
to guide interest rates to "reasonable" levels after they had
been allowed to spike over the past week.
Adding to the reassuring comments, a European Central Bank
executive board member said the ECB needed to ensure euro zone
bond yields were not adversely affected by the Fed's plan to
dial back its stimulus programme.
By midday in Europe, the soothing words from the monetary
authorities had lifted the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index FTEU3>
by over 1.25 percent, recovering some of the 5.5 percent lost in
the previous three trading days.
Global shares tracked by MSCI's world equity index
were up 0.4 percent, but are only 2.3 percent
higher than where they started the year.
"After all the moves we've seen in U.S. dollar buying,
selling bonds, selling equities, I think we're going into a
consolidation period," said Greg Matwejev, director of FX Hedge
Fund Sales and Trading at Newedge.
DOLLAR PAUSES
The dollar fell for the first since Chairman Ben Bernanke
said last Wednesday the Fed could begin tapering back its $85
billion of monthly bond purchases later this year if the economy
kept improving and would end them completely next year.
Against a basket of major currencies, the greenback was down
0.15 percent while against its Japanese counterpart it
eased 0.4 percent to about 97.40 yen, edging away from
Monday's two-week high of 98.72 yen.
But traders said the dollar's pullback would likely attract
more buyers as expectations the Fed will move away from its
ultra-loose monetary policy were still broadly intact.
"The dollar will not only be supported by the Fed tapering
debate, but if we see equity markets supported by Fed
reassurance, that will be dollar-positive," said Ian Stannard,
head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
U.S. government bond prices also steadied, with the
benchmark 10-year yield falling back from a near-two-year high
in cautious trade ahead of economic data later in the day
including the latest update on the housing market.
Euro zone bonds followed a similar path, sending 10-year
German bonds yields which fall as prices rise, down 5 basis
points at 1.77 percent, off Monday's 14-month
highs of 1.85 percent.
In commodity markets, oil and copper prices retreated from
their recent lows, though the gloomy demand outlook stemming
from signs of a slowdown in China kept gains in check.
"People are more comfortable that the U.S. has hit a
sustainable recovery, but China is looking worse," said Tony
Nunan, oil risk manager with Mitsubishi Corp.
Brent crude oil was up 36 cents a barrel at $101.52,
moving away from a three-week low of $99.67 hit on Monday,
while copper gained 1.3 percent to $6,802.50 a tonne as
it recovered from a three-year low.