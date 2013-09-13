* U.S. Treasury prices rise after weak retail sales,
consumer sentiment figures
* Gold at five-week low as Fed liquidity curbs weigh
* Nikkei report on Summers as next Fed chief briefly lifts
dollar
* World stocks slip for second day, miners knocked by gold
By David Gaffen and Richard Hubbard
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 13 The dollar and U.S.
Treasury yields fell on Friday after weak U.S. data on retail
sales and consumer sentiment, while gold was headed for its
worst week in two months on reduced concern about a potential
strike on Syria.
Major world equity markets were little changed, meanwhile,
with investors already looking ahead to next week's key U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting. Despite Friday's worse-than-expected
figures, it is expected the Fed will begin to reduce its monthly
purchases of bonds that have restrained interest rates and
boosted risk assets.
Retail sales rose slightly in August, and wholesale prices
remained subdued, with the Labor Department's core producer
price index rising just 1.1 percent year-over-year, the slowest
rate of increase since June 2010. It underscores the lack of
inflation pressures in the economy, though economists believe it
still will not deter the Fed from cutting its bond purchases.
"These were the two big numbers, the PPI and retail sales
and I don't think either of them change the outlook, which our
base case is the Fed goes in and begins the (tapering) process
here on the Sept. 17-18 meeting," said Darrell Cronk, regional
chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank in New
York.
Bond prices had sold off overnight and the dollar staged a
rally after a Japanese report that former Treasury Secretary
Lawrence Summers would soon be named to head the Fed.
While traders had doubts about the source of the report in
Japan's Nikkei business daily, analysts said its impact
highlighted the sensitivity of investors to the possibility of
Summers taking over at the Fed. Markets believe he might tighten
monetary policy more quickly than the other main candidate, Fed
Vice Chair Janet Yellen.
Asked about the story, a White House spokeswoman said Obama
had not made his decision about the Fed job.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.03 points or
0.22 percent, to 15,334.67, the S&P 500 lost 0.28 points
or 0.02 percent, to 1,683.14 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 12.671 points or 0.34 percent, to 3,703.297.
Gold was down 5.4 percent for the week, the worst since
June, after heavy selling linked to expectations of the Fed
rollback and an easing of tensions over Syria. Gold was quoted
at $1,317.51 an ounce, down 0.2 percent, and has now lost
around 21 percent this year after 12 consecutive annual gains.
"This is almost certainly the pricing in of the expectations
of QE tapering," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
fell to 2.89 percent, down from Thursday's close
of 2.905 percent.
Investors generally expect the Fed to announce a tapering of
its monthly $85 billion of bond purchases next week in response
to signs of growing strength in the U.S. economy, but the pace
of future cutbacks is less clear.
"In the coming months given that the new Fed chairman starts
in January, the Summers effect, if it is announced, could be as
dominant (as the Fed's tapering decision)," said Mike Gallagher,
managing director of IDEAglobal.
Gallagher said the combination of a Fed tapering decision
next week and the prospect of Summers becoming chairman could
set U.S. Treasury 10-year yields on a course towards 3.5 percent
by year's end. Such a move would hit other markets hard, as many
expect the benchmark 10-year to remain around 3 percent.
A successful Summers nomination is far from certain, and any
appointment must be approved by the U.S. Senate.
SHARES SLIP
European shares were little changed though mining
stocks were hit as metal prices suffered from the expected Fed
stimulus curbs. Data showing a slower rate of decline in euro
zone employment in the second quarter had little impact.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.5 percent, pulling further away from a
three-month high and on track for a second day of losses after a
10-day winning streak - its longest run in six years.
The Asian gauge is still up 2.2 percent this week.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei share average edged up 0.1
percent on reports the government is considering lowering the
corporate tax rate next year as part of efforts to soften the
impact of a planned consumption tax hike.
Brent crude oil slipped to around $112.25 a barrel,
on course for its biggest weekly loss in three months as the
United States and Russia worked on a plan for Syria to surrender
its chemical weapons.
"Since concerns on a possible U.S.-led military strike
against Syria have eased, market participants are just waiting
for the outcome of next week's Fed meeting," said Masaki
Suematsu, Energy team manager at Newedge.