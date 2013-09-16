* Dollar falls as Summers drops out of race for Fed chair
* Summers seen more hawkish than Yellen
* Shares, bonds rally on view policy to stay easy for longer
* Wall Street expected to jump at open
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 16 The U.S. dollar slid while bonds
and shares rallied on Monday as investors saw the withdrawal of
Lawrence Summers from the race to head the Fed as suggesting a
more gradual approach to tightening monetary policy.
Further whetting risk appetite were signs of progress in
Syria following a Russian-brokered deal aimed at averting U.S.
military action, all of which helped propel world shares
to within a whisker of a five-year high.
The threshold was expected to be crossed later with futures
prices pointing to gains of over 1 percent for both the S&P 500
and Dow Jones when Wall Street resumes for the
week.
European bourses were already there, as gains of 0.9 percent
on London's FTSE and Paris's CAC 40 and 1.2
percent on Frankfurt's Dax lifted the FTSEurofirst 300
0.8 percent to follow up a strong day in Asia.
Summers' surprise decision came just before the U.S. Federal
Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide when and by how
much to scale back its asset purchases from the current pace of
$85 billion a month.
Investors wagered that U.S. monetary policy would stay
easier for longer should the other leading candidate for Fed
chair, Janet Yellen, get the job.
Markets had perceived Summers as less wedded to aggressive
policies such as quantitative easing and more likely to scale
stimulus back quickly than Yellen, who is currently second in
command at the Fed.
"Clearly the dollar doesn't like the idea it could be Yellen
at the helm because of the interpretation that QE could be in
place for longer," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist
at Rabobank.
"The weakness of data more recently, the retail sales on
Friday for example, has also bought home that we are still a
little way from the U.S. having a resilient recovery ... so I
think Summers' withdrawal has touched a bit of a raw nerve."
It was even possible a first Fed interest rate rise could be
pushed out into 2016, rather than 2015 as currently planned,
added Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. Going by Yellen's past speeches, he said
she would most probably prioritise reducing unemployment.
"Yellen looks like the clear front-runner, and seems to be
the public's popular choice," he said. "The Fed will shoot to
lower the unemployment rate to the full employment level, and
this means the new target could be more 5.5 percent, not 6.5
percent."
DOLLAR DIVE
The dollar slipped to a near four-week low against a basket
of currencies, with the euro up more than half a U.S.
cent at $1.3370 after hitting its highest in almost three
weeks and sterling at an eight-month high.
The greenback proved more resilient against the yen, which
was hampered by its status as a safe haven and pared early
losses to stand at 98.84. Liquidity was lacking with
Japanese markets closed for a holiday on Monday.
Following recent wobbles in U.S. jobs and retail data, 1315
GMT industrial production and capacity utilization figures will
give a fresh view of the health of its economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
had gained 1.5 percent overnight as South Korean
shares added 1 percent, Australia's rose 0.5
percent and Indonesian stocks climbed 1.7 percent.
PUSHING OUT THE HIKE
Sentiment was underpinned by Saturday's deal between Russia
and the United States to demand that Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad account for his chemical arsenal within a week and let
international inspectors eliminate all the weapons by the middle
of next year.
In debt markets, futures for the U.S. Treasury 10-year note
leapt three-quarters of a point following Summers'
withdrawal from the Fed race, a sizable move, as investors took
yields - which move inversely to prices - lower.
Cash yields dropped to a month-low, going as far
as 2.8031 percent. German Bunds tracked the moves
and were last at 1.872 percent, well down on last week's peak of
2 percent.
The more distant Eurodollar contracts rallied as the market
pared back expectations for how quickly the Fed might finally
start to tighten, as opposed to just tapering its stimulus.
Contracts from late 2014 out to 2016 all made double-digit
gains suggesting a hike was now considered more likely
in 2015, rather than in late 2014.
Emerging market stocks were up 1.6 percent and
most emerging Asian currencies were on the front foot, with
India's rupee leading the charge. Investors have pumped much of
the cheap money from the Fed into emerging markets.
Gold recouped some of last week's losses, rising to $1,327
an ounce from around $1,308 and growth-sensitive copper
lifted off a five-week low. Brent crude lost over $2 to
$109.42 a barrel, while NYMEX crude shed $1.50 to $106.70
.