* Fed jolts by not tapering in protest against higher market
rates
* Dollar, Treasury yields dive; stocks, commodities jump
* Asian shares, currencies benefit as borrowing costs fall
globally
* European markets 1 pct higher, euro at 8-month high
* Wall Street to open 0.3 percent higher at all-time high
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 19 World shares and global bond
prices surged on Thursday and the dollar fell after the U.S.
Federal Reserve stunned markets by delaying plans to cut back
its huge asset-purchase programme.
From London to Tokyo, Istanbul to Jakarta investors
celebrated the prospect of continued stimulus in the world's
largest economy, even though the reasons behind it were concerns
about the strength of U.S. recovery.
The Fed also cut its projection for 2013 economic growth to
a 2.0 percent to 2.3 percent range from a June estimate of 2.3
percent to 2.6 percent. The downgrade for 2014 was even sharper.
The prospect of the U.S. central bank continuing to shower
the global financial system with ultra-cheap cash was more than
enough to overcome any concerns however.
U.S. stocks were expected to open around 0.3 percent higher
after hitting all-time highs on Wednesday.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks 45
countries, jumped 1.2 percent to a fresh five-year high as large
gains in Asian markets were matched by a 1 percent jump by
Europe's shares.
The chance that U.S. interest rates could stay low for
longer was further enhanced by news from the White House that
noted dove Janet Yellen was the front-runner to take over the
Fed when Ben Bernanke steps down in January.
"The bottom line is that the (Fed) meant to send an
extremely dovish message, not only through the lack of tapering,
but also with its 2016 forecasts," analysts at Barclays wrote.
"We have pushed out our first rate hike forecast to June
2015 from March and now expect 10 year U.S. Treasury yields to
end this year at 2.85 percent from 3.10 percent previously."
All of which was a huge relief to emerging markets, which
have been suffering as higher yields in the rich world attracted
away much-needed foreign capital.
The main emerging market stock index jumped 2.3
percent. The Turkish lira and Indian rupee leapt
more than 2 percent while Indonesia's main stock index climbed
4.8 percent, the Philippines 3.1 percent, Australia 1.1
percent and Japan's Nikkei 1.8 percent.
"Markets are thrilled, and much needed reprieve for battered
EM investors is on its way," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of
Asian economics research at HSBC. "With Chinese data having
turned up, and the Bank of Japan running at full speed, it looks
like Asia might get its mojo back."
FED PROTEST
The Fed's decision to keep its asset buying at $85 billion a
month was seen as a rebuff to the sharp rise in Treasury yields
over recent months, which was proving a headwind for the housing
market and the U.S. economy in general.
The bond market got the message and 10-year Treasury yields
tumbled as low 2.675 percent before steadying at
2.70 percent. That was an effective easing in world financial
conditions as Treasuries set the benchmark for borrowing costs
almost everywhere.
"The market should have known better, you should not fight
the central bank," said Didier Saint George, member of the
Investment Committee at Carmignac Gestion whose funds have been
snapping up beaten-down Asian stocks and currencies recently.
"The Fed is stuck between a rock and hard place, surely they
cannot wait until the economy is in full spin to start
normalising policy, but conversely they have to be very cautious
otherwise they damage the economy."
As yields on benchmark bonds around the world tumbled,
Japanese debt dropped to four-month lows while in Europe German
Bunds went as low as 1.827 percent after their
biggest drop in yields in over a year.
The market's pushing back of the likely timing of the first
hike in U.S. rates into 2015 sent the dollar tumbling across the
board. The euro was up at $1.3545 as U.S. traders turned
up for work, having already gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday to
its highest in almost eight months.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar lost 1.1 percent
in under 24 hours - mostly in earlier trading - to hit its
lowest since February.
It had started to show signs of stabilisation in European
trading but only against the yen did it show any real
resilience. The Bank of Japan is itself only in the early stages
of a bond-buying programme even larger than the Fed's
HEADRUSH OR HEADACHE
However, the dollar's drop created a headache for central
banks in Australia and New Zealand, which would much prefer
their currencies to be weaker.
The Australian dollar surged over 1.5 percent to $0.95
, an effective tightening in conditions that will pressure
the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut rates to compensate.
In contrast, the extension of U.S. stimulus was seen as an
unalloyed positive for global commodity demand, and prices.
Spot gold stormed ahead to $1,370.06, a gain of
almost $70 from early Wednesday, while copper futures
jumped 2 percent to $7,328.
Brent crude added another 30 cents to $110.90 a
barrel, up from a low of $107.64 on Wednesday. U.S. crude reached $108.71 compared with $105.32 early on
Wednesday.