* Fed taper speculation supports dollar near 2-week high
* Shares lifted by brighter U.S. growth outlook
* Wall Street creeps up in early deals
* Gold slides to 3-1/2 week low under $1,280 an ounce
* Oil rises toward $106 after China data, no Iran deal
By Richard Hubbard and Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 11 Signs of a solid U.S. recovery
boosted world equities on Monday although concern that this may
encourage the Federal Reserve to reduce its economic stimulus
put pressure on emerging markets.
Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday brought forward
expectations for when the Fed could start tapering its stimulus,
lifting Treasury bond yields and the dollar without curtailing
demand for shares on Wall St or in other major markets.
U.S. stocks on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial
Average saw a steady start to the week as trading resumed
although activity was crimped by the Veterans' Day holiday,
which also meant U.S. bond markets were closed.
"I think the reaction in the markets suggests the
probability of December tapering has increased," said Philip
Marey, a U.S. focused economist at Rabobank.
"If you look at the non-farm payrolls figures for the last
couple of months, it is exactly the kind of growth the Fed was
looking for. But I still think December would be too early."
By 1500 GMT (1000 ET) the S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent at
1772.81 points and the Dow Jones Industrial was hovering at
15789.40 points.
Fed officials, including Chairman Ben Bernanke, have sounded
cautious about the prospect for early tapering since the jobs
data, though many investors are waiting for Bernanke's nominated
successor, Janet Yellen, to give her views before the U.S.
Senate on Thursday.
"Janet Yellen is going up to the Senate and they are going
to ask her about the taper. She is not going to say 'I'm not
telling you'," Alastair Winter, chief economist at brokerage
Daniel Stewart, said.
Meanwhile the expectations for U.S. growth helped lift
European shares by 0.2 percent and off one-week lows
during a subdued session.
Portuguese stocks also contributed with a jump of 1 percent
after rating agency Moody's took Lisbon off downgrade watch.
Portuguese bonds outperformed too amid a broad but low-key euro
zone rally.
EMERGING PAIN
Earlier the recovery hopes had boosted Japan's Nikkei by a
hefty 1.3 percent, lifting it from one-month lows.
MSCI's global barometer of world shares
added 0.3 percent though it was still down 1.6 percent from the
near six-year highs touched at the end of October when it seemed
the Fed might not taper until well into next year.
But Asian shares reflected the concern in emerging markets
that an earlier cutback in Fed stimulus and higher bond rates
would attract capital back toward the United States, a worry
that sparked a sharp sell-off earlier in the year.
MSCI's emerging market index shed 0.2 percent,
hitting its lowest point since Oct. 1, while Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan extended Friday's 1 percent drop,
with another 0.2 percent dip.
Sentiment in Asia was also hit by data showing a sharp rise
in China's inflation rate to an eight-month high, which fanned
worries that policy could tighten just when factory output and
export data suggest the world's No. 2 economy may be stabilising
after a period of slower growth.
Emerging Asian currencies also came under pressure on the
capital outflow fears, pushing the Indian rupee down 1.3 percent
to 63.281 per dollar and the Indonesian rupiah
down 1 percent to 11,551 per dollar, a one-month low.
DOLLAR REBOUND STALLS
The dollar retraced some of its gains against the
world's major currencies despite the talk of a more imminent
tapering but was well supported just below the two-month high
set on Friday after the data.
The change in expectations has been reflected in the U.S.
Treasury market where yields on the 10-year benchmark
jumped to 2.75 percent on Friday, from 2.60 percent.
These now offer a pick-up over equivalent European and Japanese
bonds.
"The dollar has come off slightly, but the defining factor
is the rise in U.S. yields," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
With the greenback taking a breather, the euro managed to
claw back up to $1.3400 as U.S. trading gathered pace,
having plumbed a two-month trough of $1.3295 on Thursday when
the European Central Bank surprised the market by cutting its
main rate to a record low 0.25 percent.
The euro market is focused on GDP data later this week for
the 17-nation bloc for hints about the region's economic
recovery prospects after recent positive numbers.
In commodity markets, gold was taking a big hit from
the tapering speculation, sliding to a three-and-a-half week low
just under $1,280 an ounce to add to Friday's 1.5 percent
decline.
"Strength in bond yields and the dollar has created some
weakness for gold," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen.
Brent crude oil rose 75 cents a barrel to around
$105.87 after Iran and six world powers failed to clinch a deal
on Tehran's nuclear programme, and after Chinese data pointed to
a rise in fuel demand in the world's biggest energy consuming
country.