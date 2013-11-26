* Crude prices climb back above $111 a barrel
* Wall Street expected to see steady start, data in focus
* European shares sag 0.3 percent in choppy month-end trade
* Yen comes off 4-year low versus euro, rises vs dollar
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 26 World shares and the dollar
slipped on Tuesday as oil prices climbed amid doubts over the
real impact of the Iran nuclear deal and renewed political
tensions in the East China Sea.
Wall Street was expected to see a steady start when trading
resumes having hit its latest in a string of record highs on
Monday after some disappointing data bolstered expectations the
Federal Reserve will hold off scaling back its stimulus.
Fresh insight into the U.S. economy's strength will come
with the release of November consumer confidence data at 1500
GMT and 1400 GMT September CaseShiller read on home prices. Both
are expected to see a small pick-up.
After some mixed performances in Asia, the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 share index struggled through the
morning and was down 0.3 percent ahead of the U.S. restart as
the approaching month-end added to a general mood of caution.
"I think the U.S. consumer confidence reading is the
important number later," said Rabobank economist and strategist
Elwin de Groot.
"Because it is coming out of the U.S. shutdown, if it's
higher I think it will be seen positively by the market. It
could be good for risk assets although Treasuries might not do
so well," he added.
With the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. on Thursday
approaching fast it had been a day where investor appetite for
fresh bold moves had been lacking.
Having already reversed Monday's $3 drop, Brent oil
was holding above $111 a barrel as New York started with
investors continuing to question how quickly Iranian oil could
come back on stream following its deal with world powers.
"The interim six-month 'freeze' agreement on Iran's nuclear
programme should not have any impact on oil prices, aside from
short-term sentiment, because core sanctions on oil and banking
have not been touched," Societe Generale said in a note.
"If and when (a comprehensive agreement) happens, it could
take Iran three to nine months to recover the 1 million barrels
per day in production lost since 2011."
INFLAMMATORY REMARKS
An escalation of political tensions in parts of Asia were
also in focus and helped keep gold near a one-week high
though a softer dollar left it vulnerable.
The White House has called China's demands that airlines
inform Beijing when flying over disputed islands in the East
China Sea, "unnecessarily inflammatory."
Thailand was also in the spotlight as anti-government
protesters stepped up their bid to oust Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra, while talk that the central bank had intervened in
the currency market saw the baht bounce from an 11-week
low.
The China tensions kept the dollar under pressure
after disappointing housing data had put it --and U.S.
government bond yields-- on the back foot on Monday.
The dollar index which measures the greenback against
six major currencies, was down a steady 0.2 percent at 80.744 as
it stayed away from last week's high of 81.29.
At the other end of the seesaw, the euro climbed 0.3
percent to as high as $1.3552, while the yen rebounded to
101.40 to the dollar.
"The dollar's own issues about whether Fed tapering will
take place or not make the euro the next best alternative," said
Daragh Maher, currency strategist, at HSBC. "But the euro is
looking rather toppish here."
DOLLAR BULLS
The weaker-than-expected housing data had bolstered the view
the Federal Reserve will wait a while longer before attempting
to scale back its huge stimulus programme that has long been
fuelling the rally in global stocks.
It had squeezed down the yields on U.S. Treasuries
overnight, and euro zone government bonds followed
suit as investors kept a close eye on the ECB for any signs it
is contemplating more easing.
Currency traders were largely circumspect about the yen's
bounce. The dollar had risen almost 2 percent against the
Japanese unit in the last three sessions and it was expected to
stay under pressure after some at the Bank of Japan's latest
meeting expressed lingering concerns about growth and inflation.
Tokyo's Nikkei benchmark, as usual, had felt the
negative effects of the stronger yen as it shed 100 points
though it remained well within reach of a 5-1/2 year peak
reached in May.
"We remain bullish on the dollar heading into 2014 but
remain tactically cautious on establishing longs, with a number
of U.S. dollar pairs already trading at the high end of their
ranges and data unlikely to be consistent enough to support
expectations for an early Fed tapering," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note.