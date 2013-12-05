* European shares stabilise after sell-off, Asian shares
subdued
* Euro holds it ground before ECB, eyes on inflation
forecasts
* Strong U.S. jobs numbers heighten Fed angst ahead of
payrolls
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 5 European shares looked to be
stabilising after three days of sustained selling on Thursday,
as focus turned to the European Central Bank's monthly meeting
for any sign it is readying further support measures.
Markets were under pressure as persistent speculation about
the fate of U.S. stimulus lifted bond yields globally, while
shares struggled to find their footing after this week's
tumbles.
Although the ECB and the Bank of England, which also meets
later, are likely to hold off any new policy action, the ECB's
new economic forecasts will be in particular focus amid worries
the euro zone is slowly slipping towards Japan-style deflation.
European shares opened down 0.1 percent as London's
FTSE, Paris's CAC 40 and Frankfurt's Dax
inched lower, but the falls were more modest than
recent sharp moves and the euro hovered just above $1.36.
Ned Rumpeltin head of G10 FX strategy for Standard Chartered
said the ECB could disappoint after last month's rate cut.
"Frankly we think they are going to sit on their hands for
quite a while, so there will be a bit of a period of expectation
adjustment."
"The main focus will be the forecasts and what will 2015
look like. If the inflation mid-point is below 1.5 percent, I
think that is an affirmation of their easing bias through next
year."
Market moves were largely cautious before the central bank
meetings but also the latest read out on U.S. economic growth
and the payrolls numbers on Friday.
After suffering its biggest one-day fall in six weeks on
Wednesday, the Nikkei ended down another 1.5 percent,
retreating further from this week's six-year closing high.
"Starting from two days back, people are starting to get
quite nervous about the market," a Tokyo-based senior trader at
a European bank said.
The dollar has also faded below 103.00 yen, giving investors
an excuse to book profits on the market's gains. The Nikkei is
up 8 percent since early November, and 46 percent on the year so
far.
Offshore funds appeared to be cheering for the market.
Foreigners bought a net 368 billion yen worth of Japanese shares
in the week through Nov. 30, on top of 709 billion yen in the
week before that.
ECB MEETING
German government bond yields took a small
step back from six week-highs. Strong U.S. data this week has
triggered a bond sell-off on the view that monetary stimulus
could be withdrawn.
Caution had also ruled in Asia, with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.4
percent, and Shanghai down 0.2 percent.
Australia's main index shed 1.4 percent as Qantas
Airways tumbled as much as 15 percent after the carrier
issued a profit warning and announced job cuts.
There had been nothing but indecision out of Wall Street on
Wednesday and early futures prices pointed to
another subdued start in New York later.
Shares had taken a hit after a strong reading on private
hiring led to speculation that payrolls could be upbeat and
perhaps hasten the day when the Federal Reserve starts trimming
its asset buying.
Other data on services and housing was more mixed, but the
risk was enough to leave 10-year Treasury yields near
three-month highs at 2.84 percent.
Ironically, a sustained increase in long-term yields is
exactly what the Fed is trying to avoid, so the rise argues
against a start of tapering at this month's policy meeting.
The lift in yields helped the U.S. dollar regain some ground
on the yen though it had faded back below 102 as Europe
gathered pace. It may get further support if U.S. gross domestic
product data gets revised up later Thursday.
A major mover was the Canadian dollar which sagged to
3-1/2-year lows after the Bank of Canada issued a dovish policy
statement, highlighting the risks of undesirably weak inflation.
The euro was a touch firmer at $1.3605, having
bounced from a trough of $1.3527 on Wednesday. Service sector
data had showed activity in Italy and France shrinking in
November but expanding in Spain and Germany, highlighting the
divergence in the bloc.
There was more good news for Spain as Moody's upgraded its
credit outlook to stable from negative, citing a rebalancing of
and a brighter medium-term view for the country's economy.
In commodity markets, spot gold edged back to $1,233
an ounce, giving up some of Wednesday's 1.7 percent rally.
U.S. crude added another 25 cents to $97.45, on top
of a 1.2 percent rally on Wednesday after data showed domestic
crude stocks fell by 5.6 million barrels, snapping 10 straight
weeks of builds. Brent crude hovered at $111.87.