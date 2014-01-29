* Stocks, lira, rand falter as Turkey rate hike relief
evaporates
* South African hike fails arrest rand slide
* Markets will face test as Fed is expected to trim bond
buys
* Safe-haven assets, commodities regain ground, Wall Street
starts lower
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 29 Turkey's lira and other emerging
market currencies were back under pressure on Wednesday as
expectations the Federal Reserve will press on with stimulus
cuts later in the day reheated doubts over developing markets'
appeal for investors.
The Turkish central bank's massive 425 basis point interest
rate hike overnight had stirred hopes of breaking the vicious
cycle of selling in emerging markets and reviving risk appetite.
But the cracks were quick to reappear in another turbulent
session in Europe. The lira gave back all of an earlier 3
percent surge, stocks in Istanbul slumped and South Africa's
rand dropped despite a rate hike by its central bank.
"Certainly a bit of shock and awe on the rate hike but you
do have to wonder, if this doesn't work in arresting the decline
in the lira, what other measures the Turkish central bank has?"
said Michael Hewson senior analyst at CMC Markets.
"Do you jack up rates again? ... My big concern is they
start talking about capital controls."
With markets once again in a volatile state and the U.S.
Federal Reserve expected to press on with cutting back its huge
stimulus later in the day, it looked to be a hectic few hours
ahead for traders.
Recently polled analysts had not expect South Africa to move
rates, but Turkey's massive hike which had come after an Indian
rate increase on Tuesday, left it with little option if wanted
to protect its currency from further trauma.
European shares had initially ridden the wave of optimism
that spilled in from Asia, but Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were all in
deep negative territory as U.S. trading began.
Wall Street opened down too, with the main S&P 500
and Dow Jones indexes both off 0.8 percent, with the
jitters surrounding emerging markets teeing traders up for a
nervy run in to the 1900 GMT Fed policy announcement.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to trim its
asset-buying programme by another $10 billion a month, after the
conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.
This 'tapering' process has been a major factor in the
recent emerging market sell-off, because much of the Fed's
largesse has flowed to the higher-yielding assets to be found in
these markets.
"It's going to be a long year for the 'fragile five'" said
Jose Wynne, managing director of research at Barclay's referring
Turkey, Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil and India, adding
however that Turkey's hike had been a sensible move.
EMERGING CONCERNS
South Africa's rate rise took rates to 5.5 percent from 5
percent while Turkey's move had been a far larger than expected
425 basis points increase and took its main lending rate all the
way to 12 percent.
But hopes of stemming the rout in the lira and other key
emerging currencies failed to hold as the lira slumped from
2.1650 per dollar to 2.2583 leaving it back in range
of Monday's historic low of 2.39.
And with markets taking the view that South Africa's rate
hike was insufficient, the rand was down more than 2 percent
after the rate decision at 11.2500 per dollar.
The dollar meanwhile was largely biding its time
ahead of the meeting but with EM jitters bubbling again,
traditional safe havens such as the yen, U.S. and German
government bond and gold were all back in demand..
"The Fed has claimed numerous times that they are setting
monetary policy based only on the U.S. economy, so volatility
elsewhere is not going to sway their decision for now," said
Luke Bartholomew, fixed income strategist at Aberdeen Asset
Management in London.
Currencies from Malaysia to Australia and Indonesia to
India all weakened after making headway in Asian trading.
With so many stocks tumbling, MSCI's emerging equity index
saw its day's rise cut to a token 0.2 percent and the
all-world index, which has had over a trillion
dollars wipe off its value over the last week, was at a
five-week low.
The drive for safer assets saw U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
fall to 2.715 percent ahead of the 1900 GMT Fed
decision.
Among commodities, Brent oil edged up toward $108 a barrel
ahead of U.S. inventory data due later in the day. Safe haven
gold meanwhile headed back up to $1,264.10 an ounce, not
too far short of Monday's high of $1,278.01.