* U.S. stocks down after ADP jobs data
* Emerging markets index down slightly
* Treasuries prices lower; oil flat
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 5 Global equity markets dipped on
Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected U.S. private jobs report,
while U.S. Treasuries prices fell.
Wall Street stocks opened down, with the Nasdaq falling more
than 1 percent in early trading after the employment data, which
precedes Friday's highly anticipated U.S. Labor Department
monthly payrolls report.
Offsetting the labor data, two separate private surveys
showed an uptick in growth in January.
The Institute for Supply Management showed that growth
picked up in the dominant U.S. service sector in January, with
steady strength in private-sector hiring, while Markit's report
on service-sector activity showed growth quickened to a
four-month high in January and hiring remained robust.
Markets have been volatile in recent weeks on concerns about
demand and turmoil in emerging market currencies.
Calmer markets in vulnerable emerging nations like Turkey,
South Africa and Russia helped to offset some of the market
jitters, along with Markit's euro zone Composite PMI, which
showed the 18-member bloc's recovery becoming increasingly
broad-based.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.93
points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,388.31. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.10 points, or 0.75 percent, at
1,742.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 51.06
points, or 1.27 percent, at 3,980.46.
A global equity index was down 0.2 percent,
while an index of European shares was flat. MSCI's
emerging markets index was down just 0.2 percent.
"It will be a buying opportunity when investors feel
comfortable this rout we're in is over," said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont. "I don't think they want to step in front of
it just yet until they have a feeling of where the bottom is
going to be. We're not there yet."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have fallen
below 2.65 percent, from more than 3 percent at the beginning of
the year as investors flee emerging market assets and stocks
tumble, increasing the safety demand for U.S. government debt.
"I think that most participants are looking for a stronger
(U.S. jobs) number, mainly so they can buy at higher yields,"
said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed-income rates at ED&F Man
Capital in New York. "People are buying duration, buying out the
curve because they aren't getting the selloff they anticipated."
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 in
price with a yield of 2.657 percent, up about 2 basis points
from late on Tuesday.
U.S. private employers added 175,000 jobs in January, just
shy of analysts' expectations, the ADP National Employment
Report showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report would show a gain of 180,000 jobs, near the
185,000 jobs that Friday's non-farm payrolls report is expected
to show employers added in January.
Weakening economic data has increased views that the Federal
Reserve may ease reductions in its bond purchase program if the
economy worsens, though many market participants say the data
needs to change considerably from current levels to alter the
Fed's plans.
In the foreign exchange market, a dollar index briefly rose
to session highs after a report from the Institute for Supply
Management showed slightly stronger-than-expected growth in U.S.
services industries in January.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, touched a session high of
81.240 before slipping back into negative territory at 81.002,
down 0.015 percent on the day.
GOLD, OIL PRICES FIRM
Spot gold rose as much as 1.5 percent to a session
high of $1,273.26 an ounce after the ADP data, before cutting
gains. It was last up 0.2 percent.
Oil prices were flat despite a U.S. industry report showing
lower inventories and robust heating fuel demand due to cold
weather in the United States.
The American Petroleum Institute's report on Tuesday showed
crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub fell by 1.6 million
barrels last week and distillates by 1.5 million barrels.
Distillates include heating oil.
Brent crude was off 12 cents at $105.67 and U.S.
crude slipped 10 cents to $97.09.