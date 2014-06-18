* Dollar holds firm after U.S. inflation picks up
* Sterling trades just below $1.70 before BoE minutes
* European stocks, bond yields edge up
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 18 The dollar held firm on
Wednesday after a surprisingly high reading for U.S. inflation
raised expectations that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
could strike a more hawkish tone on the monetary policy outlook.
The risk of a faster U.S. policy tightening was high enough
to keep European stocks on the defensive, following earlier
falls in many Asian markets. Euro zone bonds sold off slightly.
Sterling < GBP=D4> traded near its recent five-year peak of
just over $1.70 before the Bank of England releases the minutes
of its last policy meeting. BoE Governor Mark Carney said last
week rates might rise before many were predicting, fuelling
expectations for a first UK rate hike later this year.
The U.S. and British central banks' outlooks diverge from
that of the European Central Bank, which cut all its interest
rates earlier this month, while promising banks more liquidity.
The Fed's two-day meeting ends later on Wednesday and is
followed by a news conference with Yellen.
"Markets have been on a hair trigger going into this FOMC
meeting partly because of the recent changes of tone from the
BoE and ECB. That will mean markets will be reading even more
into every word Yellen says than before," said Aberdeen Asset
Management Investment Manager Luke Bartholomew.
"If the Fed is more hawkish then the message will be one of
divergence from the ECB and the euro will suffer. If the Fed is
neutral or dovish then markets will see them as diverging from
the Bank of England and so sterling will benefit."
The dollar index last stood at 80.613, having climbed
0.2 percent on Tuesday. Against the yen, the greenback reached a
one-week high of 102.31, while the euro retreated from a
one-week peak hit on Tuesday to trade flat at $1.3550.
U.S. consumer prices recorded their fastest rise in more
than a year and it may give the Fed a reason to signal it could
bring forward the date when it might consider hiking rates.
"We had this number yesterday and it's probably too early to
say if it's a trend but certainly... it's sign that pressures
are starting to pick up a bit," said Kenneth Broux, a strategist
at Societe Generale.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.2 percent at 1391.10.
DIVERGING OUTLOOKS
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, rose 1 basis point to 1.42 percent.
The yield premium offered by U.S. Treasuries over Bunds was
around its highest since 2005 at 125 bps, highlighting the
diverging economic and monetary policy outlooks.
The ECB's stance has kept yields on top-rated bonds
depressed and pushed investors towards riskier assets aiming to
maximise returns. Cyprus was on the verge of making the fastest
comeback to markets of any bailed-out euro zone country with a
new five-year bond on Wednesday.
The looming Fed meeting sent ripples all over the world,
with emerging market currencies falling on concerns that higher
U.S. yields would make investments in these countries less
attractive and potentially hinder their growth prospects.
The Indonesian rupiah hit a four-month low, while
Thailand's baht, the Malaysian ringgit and the
Philipine peso also fell. Emerging Europe's
currencies also held close to multi-month lows to the dollar.
In other markets, Brent crude held above $113 per
barrel as heavy fighting in Iraq shut the country's biggest
refinery and led to the withdrawal of staff from foreign oil
firms.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)