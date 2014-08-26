* Draghi comments still resonate in global markets
* Euro hits lowest level since September vs dollar
* European shares pause after Monday's gains
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Aug 26 The euro hit its lowest level in
nearly a year against the dollar and euro zone government bond
yields fell on Tuesday on growing expectations the European
Central Bank could ease monetary policy as soon as next week.
The single currency fell as low as $1.3178 in Asian trade,
its weakest since Sept. 9, before recovering slightly, with ECB
chief Mario Draghi's comment last week that he was prepared to
use all available tools if euro zone inflation fell further
still resonating in markets.
Draghi also called for fiscal policy to play a greater role
alongside monetary policy to revive the economy.
The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 4. Euro zone
data due on Friday is forecast to show consumer prices rose just
0.3 percent this month, down from a 0.4 percent increase in
July, well below the ECB's target of just less than 2 percent.
European shares were barely changed in early trade. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,366.57.
"Stocks are taking a breather following yesterday's
acceleration. The mood remains quite positive after Draghi's
comments, which confirmed that the ECB is determined to fight
deflation," Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.
The prospect of looser ECB policy and possibly further
stimulus helped lift shares in Asia and on Wall Street, where
the S&P 500 topped 2,000 for the first time.
MSCI's dollar-denominated index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan gave up its gains late in the day
to trade flat.
In New York, the S&P 500 hit a record closing high, up 0.48
percent at 1,997.92, supported by gains in financial shares,
which were seen as the main beneficiary of any cheap money from
the ECB just as the U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing to end its
bond-buying drive.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a currency basket, hit a one-year high in New York
before falling back to trade 0.1 percent lower.
The euro was last at $1.3209, up 0.1 percent on the
day, and the yen rose a similar amount at 103.90 to the
dollar.
FIRMER YEN
The firmer yen took a toll on shares in Japanese exporters.
The Nikkei index closed down 0.6 percent.
German government bond yields, which hit a
record low of 0.926 percent on Monday before pulling back, fell
1.4 basis points on Tuesday to 0.94 percent. Two-year yields
rose slightly but remained negative at -0.04
percent.
"Euro/dollar is vulnerable to testing new lows. A downtrend
is easily formed given the opposite directions Fed and ECB
monetary policies are seemingly headed," said Kyosuke Suzuki,
director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
French President Francois Hollande's call on Monday for a
cabinet reshuffle after leftist rebel ministers argued for a
U-turn on economic policy, had also helped push yields and the
euro lower. A new government was expected to be unveiled on
Tuesday.
Yields on peripheral euro zone debt, which the ECB could buy
to pump money into the bloc's lacklustre economy as part of an
asset-purchase scheme known as quantitative easing, also fell.
U.S. Treasury yields fell in line with euro zone debt.
Ten-year bonds dropped 1.4 bps to 2.38 percent.
Brent crude oil futures edged up towards $103 a
barrel, although a glut of supply and weak economic data in
major consumer countries curbed gains.
Gold picked up some strength, rising further from two-month
lows. Spot gold last traded at $1,289.01 an ounce.
(Additonal reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)