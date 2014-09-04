LONDON, Sept 4 European stock markets rose in
morning trade on Thursday after sources told Reuters the
European Central Bank was discussing launching a programme of
asset-backed security purchases at its ongoing policy meeting.
People familiar with the discussions said plans to launch
an asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered bond purchase
programme worth up to 500 billion euros were on the table at the
meeting.
Assuming there was no serious opposition, the ECB could
begin buying the assets this year, they said. Most analysts had
expected it to take at least until next year to make the
required changes to the repackaged debt market.
"If it turned out to be true, the market would be delighted
to see the ECB move in the direction of ABS purchases", Chris
Beauchamp, a strategist at IG, said.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.31195.
A month-long march higher for European and Asian stock
markets had stalled earlier on Thursday on concerns the bank
would do nothing immediate at the September meeting to address a
deteriorating economic outlook.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Anirban Nag, and Francesco
Canepa; editing by Jamie McGeever)