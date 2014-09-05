* Euro hits session high after U.S. jobs data
* U.S. non-farm payrolls growth much lower than forecast
* European shares pare losses after data
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 5 The euro hit a session high
against the dollar and European shares pared losses on Friday
after data showed U.S. jobs growth slowed in August, raising
chances that rates will stay low for a longer period than
markets had expected.
The dollar fell after data showed non-farm payrolls grew by
142,000 last month, far below the 225,000 increase forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll. The July figure was revised upwards
to 209,000.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.4 percent at 1,394.63 points after falling as low as
1,391.39 points earlier in the session.
"Equity traders are loving this rotten number as this
confirms the view of (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen, who has been
beating the drums of slack in the economy," said Naeem Aslam,
chief market analyst at AVA Trade.
"What this confirms is that rates are not going up any time
soon, or at least not this year, which is what many had started
to price in."
The recovery in European shares came after Russian news
agency Interfax quoted a source saying Ukraine and pro-Russian
rebels had signed an agreement on a ceasefire in eastern
Ukraine. There was no immediate confirmation of the deal.
The euro strengthened against the dollar and was last
up 0.1 percent at $1.2956. It had hit a 14-month low of $1.2920
on Thursday after the European Central Bank surprised markets by
cutting rates and said it would start buying asset-backed debt.
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts rose after
the jobs data. The contracts showed markets were now assigning a
roughly 68 percent chance of a first Fed rate hike in July 2015,
based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using
its Fed funds futures contracts.
