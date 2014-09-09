* Dollar strikes six-year peak on yen, 14-month top on euro
* Sterling flat; 2nd poll shows support for Scottish
independence
* Japanese stocks near highest since 2008 as yen falls
* Oil, gold prices pressured by rising dollar
* Apple gadget frenzy to dominate Wall Street trading
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 9 A robust dollar swept to a
14-month high on Tuesday as investors tweaked bets on an early
hike in U.S. interest rates, burdening oil, gold and stocks in
emerging markets.
As the dollar scaled a six-year peak on the yen and a
14-month top against the euro, gold sagged to a three-month low
and Brent oil was at the $100-a-barrel mark.
Wall Street trading was expected to start slowly but
investors were eagerly awaiting the launch of new products by
Apple later in a much-hyped event in California.
Apple has fed high expectations, with promises by executives
that the company's best product pipeline in 25 years is being
readied inside its secretive facilities.
Giving the dollar bulls encouragement was research from San
Francisco Fed economists that showed investors are pricing in a
slower pace of interest rates rises than members of the Fed
itself are.
The dollar index, which benchmarks the greenback
against six other major currencies, climbed to a 14-month high
of 84.519 before ducking back to 84.315. A break above 84.753
would take it to highs not seen since July 2010.
"(The Fed research) has reinforced the stronger dollar trend
that has been in place for the last couple months," said Lee
Hardman, a currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi in
London.
"As we move forward we think we will increasingly see
monetary policy diverge between the Fed and the other major
central banks, and that is likely to be supportive for further
gains against the euro and the yen."
Reassessment of the U.S. rate outlook drove emerging market
stocks down 0.65 percent to one-week lows, though a
delay in EU sanctions fuelled a rebound in Russian assets.
European shares were again subdued, having been
buffeted on Monday, particularly in London, by strong signs that
the campaign for an independent Scotland was gaining momentum.
The FTSE share index, Frankfurt's Dax and
the CAC 40 in Paris all barely budged, while
disappointing Greek data saw its stocks drop more than 1 percent
and hurt Spanish and Portuguese markets.
[ID:nEON1I5GMU ]
Sterling, having seen its biggest fall in over 2-1/2 years
on Monday, was steadier but stayed rooted at 10-month lows.
A second opinion poll released overnight again showed a
marked increase in support for Scottish independence just nine
days before the country votes on whether to break away from the
United Kingdom.
The TNS poll found support for the 'yes camp had risen six
points to 38 percent, just a pip behind the 'No' vote at 39
percent. That followed a weekend YouGov poll showing approval of
independence at 51 percent against the unity camp's 49 percent,
the first this year to find a majority for a 'Yes' vote.
DOLLAR STRENGTH
The stronger dollar remained the day's overarching theme
however. Oil and gas stocks underperformed as a result
of the lower crude price while European bonds were being dragged
around by rising U.S. Treasury yields.
Ten-year treasuries rose back above 2.5 percent
in Europe, up from a low of 2.3870 touched last Friday after a
soft August payrolls report.
The greenback's momentum was beginning fade after it raced
to a high of 106.33 yen, while the euro slumped as low as
$1.2858. Investors were already giving the common
currency a wide berth after the European Central Bank surprised
on Thursday with a fresh round of stimulus.
A falling yen tends to be viewed as positive for Japanese
exporters and corporate profits, and helped nudge the Nikkei
share index to its highest close since January.
Other Asian markets were subdued by the dollar though the
CSI300 index of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings edged higher again, having put in its best performance
in a year last week with gains of almost 5 percent.
That came as China's central bank also hiked the fixing for
the yuan against the dollar to send it to a six-month
high.
"The PBOC (central bank) has been set stronger midpoints
since May when China's exports and trade surpluses have been
recovering, guiding the yuan up gradually," said one trader.
The gains for the dollar meant pressure for commodities,
with gold down at $1,255.40 an ounce after losing more
than 1 percent on Monday.
Brent crude oil slumped as far as $99.36 a barrel
overnight, the lowest since May 2013. But as the dollar started
to flag, Brent managed to claw back above $100 with U.S. crude
popping up too to $93.83.
The latest price drop has led to expectations of an OPEC
output cut when Gulf Arab oil ministers gather on Thursday in
Kuwait for the organisation's annual meeting.
"Oil at below a $100 a barrel is a little bit risky in the
current market - $100 per barrel is really a central point for
oil countries," Tetsu Emori, a commodity fund manager at Japan's
Astmax said.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore and Wayne
Cole in Sydney, editing by John Stonestreet)