* Overnight poll shows more Scots favour staying in UK
* Global equities edge up, also supported by U.S. gains
* China inflation data shows cooling, scope for further
easing
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 11 European shares edged up and
sterling rose from multi-month lows on Thursday after a poll
showing most Scots intend to vote against independence next week
took the edge off concerns over the United Kingdom's future.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2
percent.
Sterling was steady at $1.6220, having recovered on
Wednesday from $1.6051, its lowest since Nov. 15, after the
Survation survey was released. The euro eased 0.1 percent to
79.605 pence, well below a three-month high of 80.66
pence struck on Wednesday.
The poll on behalf of the Daily Record newspaper showed 47
percent intending to vote "Yes" to independence and 53 percent
against. Other recent surveys had put the rival campaigns
neck-and-neck.
Brian Hennessey, portfolio manager of the Alpine Dynamic
Dividend Fund, said that while the Scotland vote was creating
some near-term uncertainty, the broader global economic backdrop
remained reassuring for markets.
"The macroeconomic backdrop is favorable, with the labour
market improving steadily in places like the U.S, Germany and
the UK," said Hennessey.
Efforts by major central banks to prop up the global economy
would also continue to support equities.
"We think the strong performance of U.S. equities in a
period marked by significant quantitative easing provides a good
template for European equities," said Hennessey.
Stock markets further afield also edged up on Thursday, with
the MSCI World Index, which tracks stocks from
developed economies, gaining 0.1 percent.
CHINA STIMULUS?
U.S. stocks ended higher overnight, which helped underpin
Asian stock markets. Japan's Nikkei stock average added
0.8 percent to close at an eight-month high.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai
Composite Index both edged up after inflation data from
China raised the possibility of more monetary easing.
Chinese consumer prices cooled more than expected in August,
up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations
for 2.2 percent and down from 2.3 percent in July. The data
provides more evidence of economic slowdown and some economists
said Beijing might announce fresh stimulus measures.
The Chinese inflation data pushed London copper prices to
their lowest level in almost three months, while gold also
traded near a three-month low.
"The comfortable inflation figure will provide sufficient
room for the central bank to loosen its monetary policy. The
possibility of an interest rate cut cannot be ruled out in
coming months," said Li Huiyong, economist at Shenyin & Wanguo
Securities in Shanghai.
Brent crude dropped below $98 a barrel on Thursday, falling
for the sixth straight session, as worries about ample supply
and weak demand, which have dragged prices to 17-month lows,
outweighed political upheavals in the Middle East.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite, Blaise Robinson and
Anirban Nag, editing by John Stonestreet)