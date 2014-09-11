* Overnight poll shows more Scots favour staying in UK
* Sterling rises off multi-month lows
* Stock markets weaken slightly, U.S. jobless claims rise
* China inflation data shows cooling
* Dollar hits 6-year highs against yen
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 11 Sterling rose off multi-month
lows on Thursday as a poll showing that most Scots intend to
vote against independence next week alleviated concerns over the
future of the UK, but equities slipped on an unexpected rise in
U.S. jobless claims.
UK financial stocks with strong business ties to Scotland
such as insurer Standard Life and Royal Bank of Scotland
outperformed. But broader European stock markets were
pegged back due to the continuing uncertainty over the issue.
Equities were also hurt after the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last
week, which weighed on U.S. equity futures .
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged down
by 0.2 percent, while the MSCI World Index,
which tracks stocks from developed economies, was flat.
The poll on behalf of the Daily Record newspaper showed 47
percent intend to vote in favour of independence while 53
percent will vote against. Other recent surveys had put the
rival campaigns neck-and-neck.
"There's a bit of uncertainty priced in around Scotland, but
nowhere near as much as it should be," said Edmund Shing, global
equity fund manager at BCS Asset Management.
Sterling was up by 0.2 percent at $1.6242, having
recovered on Wednesday from $1.6051, its lowest since
mid-November last year, after the latest Survation poll was
released. The euro eased 0.2 percent to 79.560 pence
, below a three-month high of 80.66 pence struck on
Wednesday.
The latest Scottish survey also pushed down Spanish bond
yields as it was seen as lessening the risk that a breakaway
Scotland could embolden a similar bid by Spain's wealthy
Catalonia region.
Still, the cost of hedging against more sterling weakness
for the next week, which covers the Scottish referendum, jumped
to a 13-month high of 11.725 percent.
DOLLAR RISES AGAINST YEN
The dollar powered to a fresh six-year high against the yen
on Thursday.
Against a basket of major currencies it traded at
84.3268, near a 14-month high of 84.519 reached on Tuesday.
Barring a turnaround on Friday, it was on course for a ninth
consecutive week of gains as expectations grow that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in 2015.
Brian Hennessey, portfolio manager of the Alpine Dynamic
Dividend Fund, said that while the Scotland vote was creating
some near-term uncertainty, the broader global economic backdrop
remained reassuring for markets.
"The macroeconomic backdrop is favorable, with the labour
market improving steadily in places like the U.S, Germany and
the UK," said Hennessey.
U.S. stocks ended higher overnight, which helped underpin
Asian stock markets. Japan's Nikkei stock average added
0.8 percent to close at an eight-month high.
Chinese consumer prices rose less than expected in August,
climbing 2.0 percent from a year earlier, down from 2.3 percent
in July and below market expectations of 2.2 percent.
However, the China data also provided more evidence of
economic slowdown and some economists said Beijing might
announce fresh stimulus measures.
The Chinese inflation data pushed London copper prices to
their lowest level in almost three months, while gold also
traded near a three-month low.
Brent crude fell to a 17-month low below $98 a barrel on
Thursday, down for the sixth straight session as worries over
ample supply and weak demand outweighed concerns that conflict
in the Middle East could curb oil production.
