* Optimism around ECB stress tests is short-lived
* German Ifo index falls to lowest in almost 2 years
* Wall Street set to open down ahead of data
* Italy's Monte Paschi drags down bank share index
* Brazil markets suffer losses after Rousseff election win
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 27 European shares and the euro gave
up early gains as weakening German business morale doused
investor enthusiasm over slightly better-than-expected bank
stress test results.
Most government bond yields stayed lower on the day,
however, after the business climate index in the bloc's largest
economy fell to its lowest level in almost two years, raising
the prospect of further ECB monetary stimulus.
Wall Street looked set to open lower before data on U.S
services sector growth and home sales.
Around one in five of the Europe's top lenders failed the
tests at the end of last year and many have since repaired their
finances, results released on Sunday showed.
"The success of the exercise has been that it has forced
banks to raise capital ahead of it, and we can now be more
confident of their resilience to future crises," said Aberdeen
Asset Management's co-head of credit research Neil Williamson.
But while the stress tests beat market expectations, the
long-term attractiveness of the sector has been damaged by
revelations of extra non-performing loans and hidden losses that
will dent future profits.
The bloc's banking index initially rose 1 pct before
reversing gains as shares in Italy's Monte dei Paschi -- one of
the big losers from the tests -- plunged 20 percent.
The index of top European shares also dipped 0.3
pct, erasing early gains.
The euro initially proved fairly resilient to the poor data
but slowly eased back to be flat on the day at just below $1.27
.
Yields on Italian 10-year government bonds -- the largest
market in the euro zone's southern periphery -- were 1 basis
point lower even though nine Italian banks fell short in the
tests, with Monte dei Paschi and Banca Carige still needing to
raise funds.
Euro zone "banks face a significant challenge as the sector
remains chronically unprofitable and must address their 879
billion euro ($1.1 trillion) exposure to non-performing loans as
this will tie up significant amounts of capital," accountancy
firm KPMG noted.
Spanish yields -- another peripheral bellwether -- were the
best performers, some 5 bps lower on the day, while German
equivalents were 3 bps lower.
"There's some relief this morning that there were no Spanish
banks in the test that failed. As for Italy -- that was already
priced in," said Emile Cardon, market economist at Rabobank.
Attention now turns to the ECB's announcement of its covered
bond purchases, the first in a new bond-buying programme
intended to help unclog credit channels and stimulate lending to
the real economy.
If the figures due at 1430 GMT disappoint, it will be seen
to support calls for a broadening of the programme to include
corporate or even sovereign bonds.
In emerging markets, Brazil's opened with big losses after
incumbent President Dilma Rousseff won the election, beating her
pro-market opponent by a narrow percent majority.
Brazilian stocks plunged 5 percent to seven-month lows
, with state-run oil company Petrobras down 13 percent,
and banks' shares falling 4-6 percent. Brazilian 5-year credit
default swaps rose 10 bps and bond yields rose too.
Russian stocks were up around 1 percent after
Standard & Poor's kept the sovereign credit rating steady at one
notch above junk, despite fears of a downgrade.
The rouble fell to record lows against the dollar after a 35
kopeck widening in the rouble's trading band and central bank
interventions on Friday.
Among commodities, Brent crude extended losses, falling over
1 percent to $85.56 a barrel, after Goldman Sachs cut
its price forecasts. Crude continued on a months-long rout as
signs of rising global supply threatened deeper price losses.
Iraq increased its oil supply in October and Libya's output
remains high, despite instability in both countries.
Gold was a touch higher at $1,231.06 an ounce.
