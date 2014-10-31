* BOJ surprises markets as it accelerates stimulus drive
* Nikkei surge 4.8 pct to highest since Nov 2007
* Euro zone inflation ticks up, but keeps pressure on ECB
* Rouble drops despite sharp central bank rate hike
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 31 World shares jumped and the yen
fell to a near seven-year low against the dollar on Friday as
the Bank of Japan surprised financial markets by significantly
expanding its massive stimulus programme.
In a rare split decision, the BOJ's board voted 5-4 to
accelerate purchases of Japanese government bonds so that its
holdings increase at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($725
billion), up by 30 trillion yen.
The central bank also said it would triple its purchases of
exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts (REITs),
while sources said the government's huge pension fund would more
than double its holdings of domestic stocks.
For investors, the timing of the moves sent a strong signal,
coming as six years of aggressive U.S. stimulus ends and as weak
euro zone inflation data keeps the pressure on the ECB to
further ease its policy.
Tokyo's Nikkei share index jumped almost 5 percent
to its highest level since late 2007 as the BOJ said its move
was a preemptive strike at "a critical moment in the effort to
break free from the deflationary mindset" in Japan.
European stocks got a big lift too, climbing 1.4
percent and U.S. futures pointed to similar gains when
trading resumes in New York. Stocks there were lifted on
Thursday by strong third quarter U.S. GDP data and another round
of upbeat earnings.
"What is important today is not only the BOJ action but also
the news that the Japanese government's pension fund will be
increasing the allocation to Japanese equities," Alvin Tan, an
FX strategist at Societe Generale in London, said.
"This plus the fact the U.S. stock market appears to be
experiencing a v-shaped recovery from the recent sell-off is
preparing the ground for a pretty strong 'risk-on' situation
until the end of the year," he added.
In frenetic currency market trading, the yen tumbled to its
lowest level in nearly seven years against the dollar, putting
it on track for its biggest losses in more than a year.
The dollar surged more than 2 percent, soaring past its Oct.
1 high of 110.09 yen to 111.70 yen, the highest since
January 2008.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters after its
meeting that there was still room for further easing if needed,
but the central bank believed Friday's steps were sufficient.
DATA DELUGE
The day's packed schedule of U.S. economic data started
mixed as the weakest consumer spending figures in eight months
offset the largest quarterly increase in U.S. wages since 2008.
Later there is business activity and consumer sentiment data
too.
Japan's moves, though, meant there was an intense appetite
for higher-yielding but riskier assets as investors put aside
nerves about this week's end of U.S. stimulus and bet the new
flood of central bank money would continue to buoy asset prices.
As U.S. trading neared, the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares was up 1.4 percent at 1,345.93 points,
extending a sharp two-week rally, while southern European
government bonds also made ground at the expense of Treasuries
and Bunds.
A tick up in euro zone inflation to 0.4 percent had offered
a glimmer of hope the bloc's beleaguered economy will avoid
deflation though the reading that strips out volatile elements
like energy, food and tobacco dipped.
"The data does little to relieve the pressure on Mario
Draghi to embark on a quantitative easing programme," said
Hargreaves Lansdown economist Ben Brettell.
Those expectations left the euro 0.4 percent lower at
$1.2561 while the dollar index, which surged this
week after the Federal Reserve ended its stimulus programme with
some confident-sounding rhetoric, was up 0.6 percent.
ROUBLE RUMBLED
There was also intense focus on Russia as a 150 basis points
rate hike to 9.5 percent by its central bank failed to bring
relief to the badly beaten rouble.
It went into a fresh slide shortly after the decision and
was testing its all-time low at 42.3575 to the dollar.
For traders, the big issue is the bank's automatic intervention
policy. Market talk beforehand was that it could scrap it,
something currently planned for early next year.
Precious metals were also taking a hammering. Gold,
and silver, both down 3 percent, slumped to their lowest
since 2010 as the dollar and stock markets soared.
The more growth-attuned copper, aluminium
and nickel climbed, but the stronger dollar also meant
Brent oil fell back towards $85 a barrel as it headed
for its steepest monthly drop since 2012.
A strong greenback makes commodities such as oil more
expensive for buyers using other currencies, suppressing demand.
There are also concerns OPEC's big producers are getting dragged
into a price war.
"The market is asking how low the price must go before
output is trimmed," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities
analyst at SEB in Oslo.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Winning in Moscow and Sam
Wilkin in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)