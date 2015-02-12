* Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal struck
* Sweden goes bold with negative rates, QE
* Hopes for Greek debt agreement next week
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Feb 12 A ceasefire between Russia and
Ukraine and a surprisingly aggressive stimulus from Sweden's
central bank injected life into world markets, which had been
numbed by a stalemate between Greece and its euro zone
creditors.
Europe reversed opening losses, also taking heart from a
broadly positive raft of reports on one of the busiest days in
the corporate earnings calendar.
Even Greek stocks surged -- bank shares jumped 10 percent --
as investors ignored the uncertainty after seven hours of talks
in Brussels between Greece and its creditors failed to produce
so much as a joint statement on the next steps.
Investors instead pinned their hopes on a deal being struck
on Monday. They also took a cue from the ceasefire between
Russia and Ukraine that will take effect from Feb. 15, and the
Swedish Riksbank's decision to cut interest rates below zero and
buy government bonds.
"It's no surprise to see European stocks trade higher on the
back of the ceasefire agreement between EU leaders, Ukraine and
Russia. This is giving stocks a fillip to push higher," said
Josh Raymond, senior strategist at City Index in London.
"It's estimated that in 2014, Russian trade sanctions cost
the German economy as much as 8 billion euros, with trade to
Russia down by around 20 percent. That's why we've seen such a
positive reaction in German stocks to the news."
The ceasefire deal came shortly after the International
Monetary Fund announced a new four-year funding programme for
Ukraine that will total $40 billion.
The FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading shares rose
0.6 percent to 1492 points, France's CAC40 rose 0.9
percent to 4720 points and Germany's DAX jumped 1.5
percent to 10915 points, closing in on its 10984 record high.
Stock market investors also cited encouraging reports on one
of the busiest days of the European earnings calendar. Shares in
Swiss bank Credit Suisse and French car-maker Renault were among
the leaders, both rising 7 percent
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.5 percent on a broad
decline in markets from Australia to China.
BOE RATE HIKE THIS YEAR?
Britain's FTSE 100 was flat on the day at 6821
points, underperforming its European peers as investors put a
hawkish interpretation on the Bank of England's quarterly
inflation report.
The Bank raised its UK growth and inflation forecasts,
although it left the door open to cutting interest rates and
even expanding its quantitative easing bond-buying programme if
necessary
Sterling rose 0.75 percent against the dollar to $1.5363
, its highest in over a month.
"With the (Bank) fairly relaxed about the prospect for
deflation, we still think there is a reasonable chance of a rate
hike before the end of this year," said Vicky Redwood, chief UK
economist at Capital Economics.
Elsewhere in currencies, the euro inched up 0.1 percent to
$1.1340, and the Swedish crown slumped to a six-year low
against the dollar of 8.54 crowns per dollar.
The Australian dollar fell 0.5 percent to $0.7685
after weak jobs data increased prospects for further easing by
the Reserve Bank of Australia. Unemployment rose to 6.4 percent
in January, the highest since mid-2002.
The surge in equities forced a rethink in bonds. Investors
had sought the safety of "core" government bonds, pushing the
yield on German two-year and five-year debt to lows of -0.23
percent and -0.06 percent, respectively.
The yield on Greek bonds had risen sharply on fears the
Greek stalemate would weigh on investor sentiment. But those
moves reversed as risk appetite picked up.
German yields were higher across the curve, while the yield
on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds jumped six basis
points to 2.04 percent, the highest in over a month.
Russian markets led a broad rally in emerging markets
.
U.S. crude was up 3 percent at $50.34 a barrel after
dropping as much as 3 percent overnight, and Brent crude was up
2.6 percent at $56.10.
