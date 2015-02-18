* Greece to request loan extension
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 18 Stocks in Europe marched to
multi-year highs on Wednesday as investors shrugged off
uncertainty over Greece's negotiations with its creditors.
Wall Street, meanwhile, was held in check ahead of the
release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting at 2
p.m. (1900 GMT) as investors await clues on the U.S. central
bank's plans to raise interest rates.
The Greek government said it will request a loan extension
for up to six months on Thursday but Germany said no such deal
is on the table and Greece must stick to the terms of its
bailout.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, faces resistance from
Germany to allowing any extra emergency lending for Greek banks,
people familiar with the matter said.
"A lot of people are focused on the Fed minutes but that
issue is kind of interwoven with the situation in Europe," said
David Lebovitz, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in
New York.
"The massive amounts of monetary stimulus that have been
deployed abroad are continuing to put upward pressure on the
U.S. dollar, and I think that will make it hard for the Fed to
raise rates."
The flip side of investors' appetite for risk saw increased
selling of core government bonds, pushing the yield on benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasuries to its highest since the first trading
day of the year.
MSCI's all-country world stock index edged
up 0.04 percent, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were up 6/32 in price to yield 2.1238 percent after
touching a high of 2.164 percent.
Producer price data for January indicated U.S. inflation
remained subdued, which could boost the argument against a rate
hike by the Fed, while other economic data pointed to a slowly
accelerating U.S. economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 46.16 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 18,001.42, the S&P 500 lost 6.17
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,094.17 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 8.09 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,891.18.
The FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading European
shares rose 0.7 percent to a fresh seven-year high of 1,516.81.
Greek stocks recovered some of this week's losses to trade 1.1
percent higher.
Brent crude oil was down 1.4 percent at $61.68 a
barrel after rallying earlier in the week amid threats to Middle
East production and a falling U.S. rig count. Brent is up around
35 percent from its low of near $45 a barrel barely a month ago.
U.S. crude was off 0.9 percent to $53.04 after weekly
inventory data.
