LONDON Feb 19 A softer stance from the Federal
Reserves knocked the dollar down on Thursday but failed to lift
stock markets in Europe, where the looming deadline for Greece
to get a new debt deal kept investors nervous.
In contrast, Japan's shares hit a 15-year high as
the minutes from the Fed's meeting in January showed officials
were concerned about hiking interest rates too soon. Export data
also showed the weaker yen was helping the economy.
Investors revised their expectations for the timing of a
first Fed hike <0#FF:> and the trajectory of rates for the next
couple of years. The dollar fell about 0.2 percent
against a basket of currencies.
"Is this the U.S. joining in the currency wars?" said
Marshall Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX.
In Europe, whose barely growing economy could benefit from a
weaker currency, the euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1412 and
the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.3 percent to
1,511.18 points.
The retreat from seven-year highs was accelerated by a slide
in oil prices on expectations U.S. inventories would reach
record highs and a possible increase in Saudi output stoked new
worries about oversupply. Brent crude futures for April
fell below $60 a barrel, trading at $59.32 a barrel, down $1.21
Concerns about Greece, the country at the heart of the euro
zone debt crisis for the past five years, also weighed. Athens
is expected to seek an extension to its loan agreement with the
euro zone, without which it could run out of cash in weeks. Euro
zone officials said Athens had to agree to a deal by Friday.
The European Central Bank did agree on Wednesday to raise to
68.3 billion euros (US$78 billion)a cap on funding available
under its Emergency Liquidity Assistance scheme, a person
familiar with the ECB talks said. That was an increase of 3.3
billion euros, less than Athens had requested.
The Greek uncertainty saw lower-rated euro zone debt
underperform benchmark German Bunds, whose yields
dropped 2 basis points to 0.36 percent. Italian
and Spanish 10-year yields were unchanged at 1.63
percent and 1.59 percent, respectively. Portuguese equivalents
dipped 1 bp to 2.32 percent.
"Although it is slightly more probable that the Greek side
will ultimately climb down ... there is still an undiminished
risk of political miscalculation," said DZ Bank strategist
Daniel Lenz.
Ten-year U.S. T-note yields were down 2 basis
points at 2.05 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)