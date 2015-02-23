(Updates prices, adds fresh quotes)
* European shares rise after deal eases Grexit fears
* Swiss franc falls as agreement buoys risk appetite
* Bond investors seek high-yielding Italy and Spain
* Strong dollar hits oil price
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Feb 23 Shares rose and the safe-haven
Swiss franc fell against the euro on Monday after Greece reached
a conditional deal with its international partners to avert an
immediate financial crisis.
Yields on low-rated euro zone government bonds fell as the
agreement, reached after Greece's leftist government made big
concessions, eased concerns that the country would have to leave
the euro zone.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to extend
debt-laden Greece's bailout deal for four months, provided it
drew up a list of reforms by Monday.
A Greek government spokesman said the list would be sent to
Brussels by the end of Monday and that they were being discussed
with partners to ensure there were no last-minute hitches.
European shares rose. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was up 0.2 percent at 1,528.88 points, with
earlier gains trimmed by a weaker-than-forecast German business
climate index.
Spanish and Italian stocks were among the biggest gainers
. Greek markets were closed for a holiday.
U.S. shares were set to open lower, according to
stock index futures. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial
Average both closed at record highs on Friday after the
Greek deal.
"It's kicking the can down the road, but it's better than
nothing and for the time being it will be seen as positive,
assuming they can deliver these reform promises today," said
Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index reached a 15-year
high on Monday, though MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent. Many
countries in the region returned from Lunar New Year holidays.
Yields on bonds issued by other indebted euro zone
governments fell. Italian 10-year yields were down
6.8 basis points (bps) at 1.50 percent. Equivalent Spanish
yields fell 8 bps to 1.42 percent.
German 10-year Bund, the euro zone benchmark,
yielded 0.37 percent, up 0.1 basis point, as investors sold
lower-yielding assets.
SWISS FRANC
The euro rose as high as $1.1430 on Friday after the
agreement but was last down 0.6 percent at $1.1312. However, the
single currency rose 0.4 percent to 1.0731 Swiss francs
.
"The move in the Swiss franc is broadly in line with the
overall pick up in risk appetite," said Peter Kinsella, currency
strategist at Commerzbank. "Clearly, they want to keep Greece in
the euro zone and as a consequence some of the safe-haven plays
are being unwound."
The dollar was stronger, rising 0.6 percent against a basket
of currencies. The yen was steady at 119.051 to
the dollar.
Gold, another safe haven, fell to a seven-week low, down 0.9
percent at $1,191.01 an ounce, then rose slightly.
Oil prices initially rose on Monday but later dipped on
worries about oversupply in North America and as the dollar
strengthened.
Brent futures were last down 1.8 percent at $59.13 a
barrel while U.S. crude fell 2.9 percent to $49.31.
(Additonal reporting by Marius Zaharia and Anirban Nag in
London; Editing by Larry King)