By Marc Jones
LONDON, Feb 25 World stocks stayed within reach
of an all-time high on Wednesday as investors welcomed comments
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggesting that the U.S.
central bank is in no rush raise interest rates.
Markets, still on a high after the euro zone agreed to
extend Greece's aid deal, were also supported by slightly better
than expected Chinese factory activity data.
But Wall Street was expected to see the S&P 500 and
Dow ease off their latest record highs when trading
resumes.
European bourses were also happy to take a
breather after six days of unbroken gains and a surge since the
start of the year that has seen the benchmark FTSEurofirst 300
race up roughly 17 percent.
Following Wall Street's gains on Tuesday and more rises in
Asia overnight, however, MSCI's 46-country world index
was up 0.1 percent at 433.29 points and
straining for the 434.24 all-time peak it scaled in September.
"All the stars have been aligned recently, we have had the
lower euro, the lower oil, and the lower cost of funding," said
Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN Amro.
"For the rally to continue we now need two things. The
recovery has to be driven by hard facts, the consumer and
manufacturing. And we need the hope that the Fed won't be too
aggressive with hiking rates, and yesterday we got that
message."
Global stocks have been on a red-hot run as last year's
slump in oil and energy prices added to the already massive
stimulus provided by the world's major central banks via record
low interest rates.
Fed chief Yellen bolstered the view that there would be
little change in that. She told Washington's Senate Banking
Committee that the bank was preparing to consider rate hikes "on
a meeting-by-meeting basis" but that it would provide markets
with clearer signals before it moved.
That marked a subtle change in how the Fed speaks about its
plans, suggesting that although a hike could still come as early
as June, later is also possible in view of weak U.S. inflation
and a sluggish global economy.
The dollar had dropped in the wake of Yellen's
comments overnight and was just starting to halt the slide as
the start of U.S. trading approached.
It had clawed its way back to 118.88 yen and was
almost flat against the euro at $1.1350 although it was
still struggling against sterling at $1.5481.
FRAGILE CHINA
Because Yellen gave no sign of an imminent rate increase,
investors piled back into U.S. Treasuries, sending benchmark
10-year yields back below 2 percent and two-year
yields to 2-1/2-week lows.
News on Tuesday that the euro zone had approved Greece's
reform plan, a requirement for Athens to receive a four-month
extension to its bailout, continued to help European bonds.
Germany saw investors effectively pay to lend it money for
five years for the first time at a bond auction. Irish yields
hovered at a new low of just 1 percent, although
Greece saw its yields nudge up.
Aggressive action like the ECB's 1 trillion euro bond buying
programme starting next month are squeezing almost all returns
out of higher-rated bonds, making shares attractive to global
investors.
In China, the world's second largest economy, the closely
watched flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index inched
above the line denoting growth in activity, beating the
consensus forecast for a slight contraction due to risks from
weak foreign demand and deepening deflationary pressures.
"We believe more policy easing is still warranted at the
current stage to support growth," said Qu Hongbin, HSBC's chief
economist in China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended up 0.85 percent, but Japan's Nikkei
snapped a five-day climb after hitting a 15-year high
the previous day.
Weakening global growth has been keeping investors on edge
about the Fed's plans, with some worrying that a premature start
to a rate-hike cycle there could drain momentum from the U.S.
economy even as Europe and China continue to struggle.
Among commodities, oil overcame pressure from expectations
that U.S. crude inventories will rise again, garnering support
from news of a shutdown of Libyan oilfields and comments from
Saudi Arabia that it was seeing a pick-up in demand.
Brent added about 50 cents to $59.15 a barrel and
U.S. crude crept up to $49.53. Gold added about
0.85 percent to $1,208.50 per ounce, inching off a seven-week
low.
