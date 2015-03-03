(Updates prices, adds new comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 3 European shares rose close to
seven-year highs on Tuesday as better than expected German
retail sales further buoyed investors days before the European
Central Bank kicks off a trillion-euro bond buying programme.
The gains follow a rise in Asia and another
record day on the Wall Street . U.S. stocks futures
pointed to a flat start.
Euro zone government bond yields were slightly higher but
remained near record lows as investors anticipated the ECB's
purchases. The central bank will finalise the details of its
scheme at its meeting on Thursday and may start buying
immediately afterwards.
German retail sales rose 2.9 percent month-on-month and 5.3
percent year-on-year in January, more than economists had
forecast, helping lift the DAX stock index 0.2 percent.
"Euro zone economic surprises have veered from extremely
negative to extremely positive in very short order," said Eric
Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management.
"Euro zone prospects may be turning up."
Merger speculation in the Portuguese banking sector also
supported the European market. Shares in Banco BPI and
Banco Comercial Portugues were up 6-8 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent at 1,562.36 points, just off Monday's seven-year high.
"German retail sales got off to a very strong start in the
new year on the back of (lower) energy prices and no doubt due
to the (hike in) minimum wage," said Norbert Wuthe, senior
analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.
The dollar pulled back from an 11-year high against a basket
of major currencies, coming under pressure against the yen after
Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,
told the Wall Street Journal that dollar/yen may be at the
"upper limit of comfort zone".
The dollar index was last 95.493, having risen as
high as 95.516 in Asian trading.
"Honda's comments reflect the latest view of the government
and come ahead of a proposed visit by Abe to the United States
in April," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"They might not want the yen to weaken too much ahead of the
visit. So in the short term the yen's weakness could slow, but
over the medium term it will still weaken."
Some countries, especially in the G7, had complained about
sharp yen weakness in early 2013, just as Abe came to power and
the Bank of Japan was about to embark on a huge quantitative
easing programme to get inflation back to 2 percent.
The Australian dollar rallied against its U.S. counterpart
after the RBA opted to leave its policy rate unchanged at record
low of 2.25 percent, surprising some who had looked for another
cut after a similar move in February.
The Aussie was 0.5 percent higher at $0.7803,
bouncing from $0.7751 before the decision.
The euro weakened slightly to $1.1164.
Brent crude oil prices were steady, while spot
gold recovered after a brief fall below $1,200 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Anirban Nag;
Editing by Catherine Evans)