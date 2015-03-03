* European, Japanese stocks retreat from multi-year peaks

* Dollar index slips from 11-year high as yen rises

* Brent crude climbs above $61 on conflict in Libya

* Corporate bond supply puts pressure on U.S. Treasuries (Recasts with start of U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stock prices fell on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 receding from their record highs, while the dollar fell from its 11-year peak versus a basket of currencies.

Investors are awaiting evidence the global economy is improving before adding to their equity holdings, analysts said. A stronger-than-expected 2.9 percent rise in German retail sales in January helped lift European shares near seven-year highs.

"The market is naturally settling in, taking a breather until the scales tip either way to commence the next move to continued to new heights or a consolidated pullback," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.39 points, or 0.42 percent, at 18,212.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.69 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,106.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.00 points, or 0.62 percent, at 4,977.10.

On Monday, the Nasdaq broke above 5,000 mark for the first time in 15 years, while the Dow and S&P 500 set record closing highs.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was off 0.4 percent at 1,554.87, just off Monday's seven-year high.

Tokyo's Nikkei dipped 0.06 percent as traders booked gains that propelled the index to 15-year highs on Monday.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, slipped 0.25 percent, to 432.12.

The dollar retreated from an 11-year high against a group of six currencies as the greenback weakened against the yen after a top Japanese economic official said the dollar could not sustain more gains. The dollar index was last down 0.25 percent at 95.214, while the greenback was down 0.35 percent at 119.71 yen

The euro softened against the dollar and yen as higher U.S. and Japanese yields overshadowed the upbeat German retail sales and upcoming details on the European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro bond purchase program. It was down 0.03 percent at $1.1180 and 0.38 percent lower at 133.79 yen.

With the impending start of the ECB's effort to jumpstart the region's economy, peripheral euro zone yields hovered near record lows. U.S. Treasuries were under pressure from higher-yielding corporate supply, led by a $21 billion deal from Actavis.

Oil rose more than $1 in choppy trading as fighting in Libya and signs of stronger global demand outweighed persistent concerns about a supply glut.

Brent crude was last up $1.61, or 2.7 percent, at $61.15 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up 39 cents, or 0.79 percent, at $49.99 per barrel.

Spot gold prices rose $4.90 to $1,211.55 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Marius Zaharia, Francesco Canepa and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Dan Grebler)