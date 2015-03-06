* European, Asian shares mostly cautious before U.S. jobs test

* Report, and especially wages, key for Fed outlook

* Fed's Williams says should consider hiking from mid-year

* Euro loses out to dollar as yield gulf widens

* Payrolls could be delayed slightly by snow

By Marc Jones

LONDON, March 6 The dollar hit an 11-year high against major currencies on Friday as investors bet the monthly U.S. jobs report would increase the chances of rate hikes, even as the European Central Bank embarks on a 1 trillion euro bond-buying campaign.

The euro broke below $1.0980 for the first time since September 2003 as it continued its steady march lower.

The same balance of risks saw the gap between German and U.S. bond yields stretched to its widest in more than a quarter of a century as government bond yields across the 19-country euro zone took another step lower.

Equity investors were playing it safe, however, ahead of the U.S. jobs data.

Europe's benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 was inching higher again after Thursday's news that the ECB will start its long-awaited quantitative easing programme at the beginning of next week had seen it hit a seven-year high.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. payrolls due later to have increased 240,000 last month and the jobless rate to have ticked down to 5.6 percent from 5.7 percent.

Although that would be a slight slowdown in the headline trend, it would mark the 12th straight month of job increases above 200,000, the longest such run since 1994.

Philip Marey, a U.S.-focused strategist at Rabobank, said the Fed is happy with the labour market in terms of interest rate hikes, but slack prices were a concern.

"It is the (low) inflation picture that will deter them from pulling the trigger on interest rates early," he said.

Against a basket of major currencies the dollar was at fresh 11-year highs as dealers readied for the payroll numbers, which could be delayed slightly from their usual 1330 GMT publication due to snow in Washington.

The recent run of U.S. economic news has been mixed at best, leading analysts to steadily downgrade forecasts for growth this quarter. A strong jobs report could offset that and give the Fed reason to stick to its tightening timetable at the next policy meeting on March 17-18.

In contrast, the picture in Europe has been steadily improving.

Data on Friday showed German industrial output rose more than expected in January, notching up its fifth straight monthly increase, while it also climbed 0.4 percent year-on-year in Spain.

"The positive result in January and the upward revision of the data from the previous months underline that the recovery of the German economy is continuing," its economy ministry said.

EURO TRASHED

Futures prices were pointing to a subdued end to the week for Wall Street, where the the S&P 500 is on course for second consecutive week of losses.

Trading in Asia overnight had also been mostly guarded with one main exception, Japan's Nikkei, which hit a new 15-year top as the yen weakened on the dollar.

An upbeat jobs report would typically be positive for Wall Street, but the risk of an earlier hike may complicate the market's reaction.

On top of the stark divergence now in bond markets, U.S. bourses are facing small-scale losses again this week whereas European shares, bolstered by the ECB's aggressive stimulus, are on course for their fifth straight week of gains.

The rise in the dollar and U.S. yields is also putting the squeeze on emerging markets where many of the countries fund themselves, at least partially, with what is becoming increasingly costly dollar-denominated debt.

MSCI's benchmark EM stocks index was down almost 3 percent for the week and the Turkish lira, often a lightning-rod for EM sentiment, hovered close to a record low as political interference worries compounded the general headwinds.

"The lira is not only suffering because of Erdogan's continuous criticism of monetary policy," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA debt and FX at Citi, pointing to Turkey's large stock of dollar debt.

In commodity markets, U.S. crude was quoted 34 cents firmer at $51.10 and up for the week. Brent crude gained over a dollar to $61.16 a barrel though it was lower than Monday's $62.50 start point.

Gold was a touch lower at $1,196 an ounce as it headed for its fifth week in the red in the last six. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Catherine Evans)