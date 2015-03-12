* Euro posts biggest gains vs dollar in a month
* Euro govt bond yields fall further as ECB buying continues
* World shares see first rise in 5 days, commods bounce
* U.S. stocks seen opening higher
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 12 The euro pulled out of its
recent dive on Thursday, chalking up its biggest rise against
the dollar in a month, after a week of breakneck moves in the
world's two biggest currencies.
The dollar's reversal, cemented by weak U.S. retail sales
data, gave some respite to emerging markets as well as to oil
and commodities heavily correlated to the U.S. currency's
strength and helped MSCI's main world stocks index
secure its first rise in five days.
Wall Street looked set to open higher, according to index
futures.
After surging over 1.5 percent on Wednesday and 15 percent
since the start of the year, European bourses had mixed
fortunes. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose
0.3 percent and London's FTSE added 1 percent but
Frankfurt's DAX dipped 0.1 percent and Paris's CAC
was flat.
The enormous market moves over the last week have been
driven by the starkly diverging policies of the world's major
central banks.
The European Central Bank began a 1 trillion euro bond
buying campaign on Monday, Japan's central bank is busily
printing money, but the U.S. Federal Reserve is heading towards
its first rate rise in almost a decade.
The euro, which fell as far as $1.0494 in Asia, its
lowest since Jan 2003, last traded at $1.0653, up 1 percent on
the day.
"The market was definitely wrong-footed by the move this
morning, which I suspect initially began as a profit-taking
exercise for some dollar longs," said Daragh Maher, a currency
strategist at HSBC in London.
"What (it) shows is that the market had become too one-way
in its mindset. This has reintroduced a bit of two-way risk, and
a bit of pain, I'm sure."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, fell 0.7 percent to 99.094, having earlier
topped 100 for the first time since April 2003.
COMMODITY RELIEF
Euro zone government bonds rallied for a fourth day, mainly
in the 30-year sector as the ECB forged ahead with purchases
under its quantitative easing programme and investors scooped up
bonds at auction in Spain and Italy.
"A lot of people are playing the game of buying at the
auction, and selling to the ECB later on," said Piet Lammens, a
strategist at KBC.
Top ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said the bank had bought
9.8 billion euros of bonds in the first three days of its
programme, well above the run rate needed to hit its roughly 50
billion a month target for government bonds.
Asian markets were lifted by a surprise interest rate cut by
South Korea that came hot on the heels of one from Thailand.
A cut in Serbia's repo rate on Thursday took the number of
central banks around the world that have cut rates this year to
24.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended gains and was up 1.1 percent, moving
away from Wednesday's seven-week lows. MSCI's 46-country
benchmark world index climbed off one-month lows.
The dollar's dip also helped commodities. European benchmark
Brent added 1.5 percent to $58.44 a barrel, while gold
snapped an eight-day losing streak as it steadied at
$1,158 an ounce.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, additional reporting by John Geddie,
Jemima Kelly and Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Tom Heneghan)