By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 12 The dollar softened the most
in a month against a basket of currencies on Thursday, giving
stocks and some commodities respite after sharp sell-offs
triggered by expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising
interest rates.
The currency was further pressured by a third-straight
decline in a monthly reading of U.S. retail sales, easing
pressure on crude oil prices and other commodities priced in the
greenback.
Stocks opened higher on Wall Street, led by bank shares
after the Fed approved most of their capital plans, many of
which included share repurchases and dividend hikes.
The S&P 500 is still on track for its third consecutive
weekly decline as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates and
the strength of the dollar seen as a headwind for corporate
earnings. A much stronger-than-expected payrolls report last
Friday cemented views of a hike coming sooner than previously
expected.
"I've been a believer in a June rate hike for a while, but
the odds really went up on Friday, and the market action we've
seen since then is in line with the volatility we've
historically seen around rate hikes," said James Liu, global
market strategist for JPMorgan Funds in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 202.51 points,
or 1.15 percent, to 17,837.9, the S&P 500 was up 20.66
points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,060.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 30.65 points, or 0.63 percent, to 4,880.59.
MSCI's main world stocks index rose 0.96
percent, posting its first gain in five sessions. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up
0.1 percent, after touching a 7-1/2 year high on the European
Central Bank's 1 trillion euro bond purchase program that began
this week.
The euro bounced back from 12-year lows hit overnight under
pressure from the ECB's program. The bloc's single currency
was up 0.7 percent at $1.0621 after earlier hitting
$1.0494.
The dollar's strength is due to diverging policies of the
world's major central banks. Besides the expectation for Fed
rate hikes and the ECB easing, Japan's central bank is also busy
printing money.
Asian stock markets were lifted by a surprise interest rate
cut by South Korea that came hot on the heels of one from
Thailand. A cut in Serbia's repo rate on Thursday took the
number of central banks around the world that have cut rates
this year to 24.
The Fed's policy-setting committee meets next week.
"I think we're finally seeing some early signs of fatigue in
the dollar's rally," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C.
"Caution is on the rise ahead of next week's Fed meeting. On
the one hand, steady job growth has many expecting the Fed to
lay the groundwork for an eventual rate hike. But this rapid
rise in the dollar could warrant a warning from the Fed as a
potential threat to growth," he said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell 0.7 percent to 99.08.
COMMODITY RELIEF
Crude oil futures diverged, with Brent rising toward
$58 a barrel as the dollar weakened, while U.S crude futures
fell below $48 a barrel after industry monitors estimated
another big stock build at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery
point.
Copper prices rose 1.6 percent as the greenback
weakened, even as demand for spot copper in China strengthened
only marginally this week after most factories returned from
near month-long Lunar New Year holidays.
Spot gold, however, posted its ninth consecutive
daily decline.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond was last up 23/32
and yielding 2.652 percent, compared with 2.683 percent late
Wednesday. Yields on the benchmark 10-year note were
last at 2.070 percent, reflecting a price rise of 12/32.
The German benchmark rose 4 basis points to
yield 0.242 percent.
